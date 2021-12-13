Reserve a social username for a truth





Former President Donald Trump invites people to reserve their usernames on his new social media platform. But it could cost you dearly.

Trump has been teasing the launch of Truth Social for months. Last week Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) Announced he was stepping down from Congress to become the platform’s chief executive. He is taking over a company that has already been the subject of troll attacks and is the subject of a federal investigation.

Trump does not let these obstacles stand in his way. Truth Social reportedly raised $ 1 billion from a group of investors.

To date, Truth Social is essentially what has been described as “a landing page with a sign-up sheet”. It is not known how many people have registered on the platform.

Some fear that the value of the business may depend on the number of people who register with the site.

Signing up for Truth Social now will give it to you [TMTG] more value when merged with $ DWAC.

Right now, Truth Social has no value because no one knows how it’s going to do it. I imagine stakeholders would like to see a massive listing before February. https://t.co/I9Zq5pdx3n

– SCUBA MIKE (@realscubamike) December 11, 2021

Trump appears to have partnered with the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) to encourage more registrations and raise funds.

Last week, people started receiving text messages inviting them to join Truth Social.

The Daily Dot obtained a screenshot of one of these texts. He promises that “the wait is over.”

“TRUMP ALERT: Trump is making a comeback with his own social media platform, and we want YOU to join! ” it says.

The link included in the text directs you to a page inviting you to subscribe to the platform.

Once you submit your name on the page included in the text, it sends you to the NRSC’s WinRed fundraising page to reserve your username.

There is a catch, however. In order to reserve a username, you must donate to NRSC. If you try to submit without making a donation, a notice will appear in the donation section stating: “This field is required”.

Republican National Senate Committee / WinRed

The Truth Social site allows you to “join the waitlist” at no cost, but does not allow you to reserve a username. Trump did not immediately respond to a request sent through his website to confirm whether he had partnered with the NRSC to get people to sign up for Truth Social and donate to the committee.

It is not clear if this is just marketing or if a donation will actually reserve your username, as the site does not provide any confirmation and it is not possible to log into the platform to the moment.

Those who sign up for Truth Social on the NRSC page are inundated with four texts a day asking for more money. The texts are from the NRSC phone number and include links to their fundraising site as well as calls to the air from, “[W]e have already contacted FOUR TIMES! Take our Trump Patriot poll here to help TAKE BACK THE TRUMP MAJORITY “and” Stop Ignoring…! Tell us your Trump username on social media! Click HERE to correct the registration.

The NRSC did not respond to requests for comment on Monday morning.

The NRSC’s page to reserve a username on Truth Social preselects recurring monthly donations. The notice that this is a recurring donation is in smaller, lighter font under large, bold text about being a ‘better Trump supporter’ and how much he ‘needs from you “.

Trump is not a Senate candidate. It is widely accepted that he will run for president in 2024.

The automatic screening of recurring donations created some controversy for former Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) During her failed election campaign last year. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Loeffler had to repay millions of dollars to donors, many of whom said they unwittingly signed up for recurring donations.

A law professor specializing in political finance told the Journal-Constitution that the tactic is “semi-fraudulent or intentionally misleading”.

After being asked about the policy, Loeffler reportedly stopped automatically selecting recurring donations on her fundraising platform.

The Daily Dot deselected recurring monthly donations and donated $ 1 to reserve a username on Truth Social.

The link to reserve a username is then redirected to the NRSC fundraising page. The URL includes the phrases “tell us your username” and “panel upsell page”.

There begins a series of questions and offers, the answer to which is either no or yes and here is some more money to “decline” or “donate”, respectively.

Republican National Senate Committee / WinRed

Questions were standard on whether you are supporting Trump or considering joining Truth Social. One of the offers was for a Trump Christmas stocking.

After 13 questions and offers, each referring to the NRSC’s WinRed page, the questions ended up on a page asking for donations for 41 Republican senators. There are 50 Republican senators. Five are not seeking re-election.

Four Republican senators are not on the list: Susan Collins (Maine), Ted Cruz (Texas), Dan Sullivan (Alaska) and Thom Tillis (RN.C.). It is not known why they were not included.

Truth Social is expected to launch next year.

* First published: December 13, 2021, 10:39 a.m. CST

