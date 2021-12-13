First death of Omicron in UK confirmed by Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the first death in the UK of a person with the Omicron COVID variant. (PENNSYLVANIA)

Boris Johnson said at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Speaking during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, west London on Monday, the Prime Minister said: Unfortunately yes Omicron does produce hospitalizations and unfortunately it has been confirmed that at less than one patient has died with Omicron.

So I think the idea that it’s kind of a milder version of the virus, I think it’s something that we have to put aside and just recognize the rate at which it is accelerating. in the population. So the best thing we can do is get all of our boosters.

Earlier Monday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there were around 10 people with Omicron in hospital in England.

He told Sky News: There is always a lag between infection and hospitalization and then, unfortunately, death.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: The terrible news of Omicron’s first death in the UK underscores the gravity of the situation and my thoughts are with their family and friends.

This is why the deployment of the booster is so vital and public health measures are needed to reduce its spread.

Johnson on Sunday announced an acceleration of the recall program, making it open to all adults, as the government aims to give a third blow to one million people per day.

People line up for booster shots at St Thomas' Hospital in London on Monday.

However, the fight against Omicron suffered two hard knocks on Monday, when the NHS booking site for boosters crashed and the government ran out of free sidestream COVID-19 home testing.

Under nine rules that come into effect from Tuesday, fully vaccinated contacts of a person with coronavirus were invited to do a rapid lateral flow test every day for seven days.

Javid said Omicron’s rate of spread is “something we’ve never seen before”.

In a pre-recorded address to the nation on Sunday evening, Johnson said the UK urgently needs to strengthen our vaccine protection wall as it sets a new deadline to offer anyone over the age of 18 a booster by the new year.

He said scientists had found that being fully vaccinated was simply not enough to prevent the spread of the coronavirus mutation and that without a lightning-fast mass recall campaign, the NHS could be overwhelmed.

When asked on Monday if the boosting of the booster program was too low, too late, Johnson replied: We now want to hit warp speed and need to hit a rate and number of daily booster doses that will exceed everything we have done before.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Stow Health vaccination center in Westminster, central London on Monday.

He said Omicron now accounts for around 40% of coronavirus cases in London and that tomorrow it will be the majority of cases in the capital.

The risk is clearly there, we can see Omicron increasing now in London and other parts of the country, he said.

The Prime Minister refused to rule out further restrictions on coronaviruses before Christmas.

Throughout the pandemic, I have endeavored to emphasize to the public that we must monitor the progress of the pandemic and that we are taking all necessary measures to protect public health.

