Pakistan skipped the Democracy Summit. Why?





In a surprise gesture, Pakistan, one of 110 countries invited to US President Joe Bidens’ summit for democracy, skipped the event. His Foreign Office made an indirect statement, thanking the administration for the invitation and saying he looked forward to engaging with the United States on democracy at an opportune time in the future.

Why Pakistan was invited

Pakistan is the fifth largest country in the world and has a functioning, albeit imperfect, democracy. The shortcomings stem mainly from the dominance of its military, which exerts an influence on key elements of the country’s security and foreign policy. But breaking away from past periods of military rule, since its 2008 election, Pakistan has experienced successful transitions of power from one civilian government to another through elections. He also has strong political opposition.

To be sure, Pakistan has a troubled human rights record, including the crackdown on dissidents from its Baluch and Pashtun ethnic minorities, and cases of mob violence against those accused of blasphemy, including the gruesome murder of a Sri Lankan factory manager on December 3. Given these failures, some considered Pakistan’s invitation to be controversial and argued that it was inconsistent given other countries in the region that have been left out, such as Bangladesh (although it is itself a faulty democracy). But the invitations went to a slew of countries with questionable human rights records. More importantly, for America, which has too often supported the Pakistani military to the detriment of its civilian leaders, especially in relations involving Afghanistan over the past four decades, the invitation was an important signal of support for Pakistani democracy. He also balanced India’s invitation with that of a regional rival. It is an invitation that Pakistan should have accepted.

Pakistan’s reasons for jumping to the top

Last November, in a statement congratulating Biden on his electoral victory, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan specifically mentioned that he was looking forward to the Democracy Summit and working with the White House to fight corruption. But the past year has brought a coldness from the Biden administration towards Pakistan and in particular towards Khan, who has yet to receive a phone call from Biden (the issue of the phone call has been the subject of ‘considerable attention in Pakistan). For Pakistan, which had enjoyed good relations with the Trump administration, especially in its second half, with Khan and Trump having personally come to an understanding, hopes for an expansion of US-Pakistan relations with Biden did not materialize. not materialized. Given the rapid takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban this year (and Pakistan’s long-standing support for the group), the mood in Washington is austere although two congressional delegations have visited Pakistan in recent years. weeks, including a four-member Senate delegation this weekend, ostensibly to discuss Afghanistan. The Biden administration narrowed the scope of the relationship to limited engagement in Afghanistan and, given the lack of a phone call, made it clear that high-level engagement was not a priority. Khan and his government saw this as a snub, and it’s part of the declined invitation subtext. Khan, who has made it clear that he wants a relationship with the United States that values ​​Pakistan’s sovereignty, is likely to find support for the decision in his country.

The second factor, and perhaps the most important, is China. Pakistan and China are extremely close partners, and Pakistan is the focal point of the Beijing Belt and Road Initiative. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor promises $ 62 billion in Chinese economic investment in Pakistan. The two countries also have a long-standing military and strategic partnership dating back to the 1960s. In a speech last week, Khan said Pakistan did not want to be part of any bloc and instead wanted to close the gaps between states. United and China. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lijiang Zhao tweeted that Pakistan refused to attend the summit and was a real iron brother. The underlying message is that Pakistan has declined the invitation to support China, which has expressed its displeasure with the inclusion of Taiwan. In fact, a source at the Pakistani Foreign Ministry directly told the Guardian that Pakistan was not present because China was not invited.

(It may also say something about the summit more broadly that some countries saw it as an event that forced them to make a choice between the United States and China, rather than a meeting to further the cause of the democracy that the Biden administration should note.)

Why jumping to the top is a mistake on the part of Pakistanis

The invitation was actually an opening offered by the Biden administration in Pakistan. It has enabled Pakistan to present its point of view to a global audience that is not always inclined to view it with benevolence, especially with regard to its democratic progress and aspirations. But Islamabad has given up on the platform offered by the summit and rejected the chance to be at the table to discuss the key issues on which many question its commitments: those of human rights and democracy. It is a mistake.

Pakistan has also repeatedly stated that it does not want its relations with the United States and China to be considered zero-sum, and that it wants good relations with both countries. But if Pakistan has chosen not to participate in a world summit organized by the United States to show its support for China, Pakistan has indeed chosen a side: the Chinas.

If jumping the summit was a response to Bidens’ cold shoulder towards Khan, Pakistan could have sent the foreign minister as a delegate. Skipping the summit entirely is a decision that will be clearly noted by the Biden administration and if Pakistan is to improve ties with it, it’s a puzzling decision that will almost certainly have left a bitter taste.

