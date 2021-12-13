Peter Navarro will not comply with House subpoena in COVID investigation





Former White House economic adviser Peter Navarro refuses to comply with a subpoena issued by a select House subcommittee investigating the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing former President Donald Trump’s claim for executive privilege.

In a letter released by the panel on Saturday, President James Clyburn (D-SC) called Navarros ‘refusal indefensible given the recent publication of the former Wizards’ book In Trump Time: A Journal of Americas Plague Year , which details conversations between Navarro and the 45th president about the outbreak.

Your general refusal to comply with the summons in its entirety is inappropriate. The courts have made it clear that White House advisers like you cannot avoid the forced process of Congress, said Clyburn, who called the records and information Navarro has critical to the House investigation.

Navarro informed the subcommittee on Dec. 7 that he would not comply with the summons based on the invocation of executive privilege by former President Trump with respect to the very subject covered by the summons.

Navarro cited a direct order from Trump on November 20, in which he urged Navarro to protect executive privilege and not let these imbalanced Democrats discredit our great accomplishments.

Peter Navarro was President Donald Trump’s economic advisor in the White House. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

He took the case away from me and something the subcommittee should discuss with President Trump’s lawyer.

Clyburn urged Navarro to always comply with subcommittee requests to produce the requested documents and appear for a deposition by December 15, saying it is entirely clear that Navarro has information responding to the subpoena that are not covered by any claim of executive privilege.

If he does not, the Chamber will regard Navarros’ actions as a willful breach of the summons.

Navarro was first asked to voluntarily cooperate with the investigation on September 14 and was subpoenaed on November 18.

Peter Navarro has also been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Zach Gibson / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Navarro did not immediately respond to the letter from the subcommittees on Saturday.

The pandemic management subcommittee investigation continues nearly two years after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the United States.

In June, senior member Steve Scalise (R-La.) Called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) To schedule hearings on the origin of the virus, which many Republicans have called for in order to hold China responsible for the virus allegedly. Wuhan Institute of Virology leaked.

We have been asking this question for over a year and are calling on the majority of the House to hold hearings to investigate the origins of COVID. Oddly enough, President Pelosi refused to allow a single hearing, calling it a diversion, ”Scalise said at the time. As the American people will hear today from our expert witnesses, this is far from a diversion.

The very name of our committee is the Select Coronavirus Subcommittee, yet President Pelosi is refusing to have a hearing on the origin, you guessed it, of the coronavirus, he added, asking: Qu are they trying to hide?

Navarro is also one of many Trump allies summoned to appear by a second House committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Many, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, Trump attorney John Eastman and former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, have refused to comply. to their subpoenas or have invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination by refusing to testify.

Bannon is the only one to have been charged with contempt of Congress so far.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/12/13/peter-navarro-wont-comply-with-house-subpoena-in-covid-probe/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos