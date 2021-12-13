



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a Southeast Asia tour on Monday in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, where he will present Washington’s policy on the Indo-Pacific, a key battleground between the United States and China. Arriving from Britain after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers dominated by tensions with Russia, Blinken will highlight what his administration says is the importance of Southeast Asia in US foreign policy. In talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Blinken expressed support for Indonesia’s leadership in the Indo-Pacific, as the world’s third-largest democracy and a staunch supporter of the rules-based international order, said the US State Department. On Tuesday, Mr. Blinken will deliver remarks on the US approach to the Indo-Pacific. After Indonesia, Mr. Blinken travels to Malaysia and Thailand. During its meetings, it will focus on strengthening the regional security infrastructure in response to the PRC’s bullying in the South China Sea, said Daniel Kritenbrink, deputy secretary of state for Asia affairs. East and Pacific, prior to travel, using the Peoples abbreviation for Republic of China.

