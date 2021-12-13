Trump goes global with big lies litmus test





Trump and Netanyahu, before the betrayal of Bibis by acknowledging the election of Bidens. Photo: Kobi Gideon / GPO via Getty Images

New reports of Donald Trump’s estrangement from his old friend and ally Benjamin Netanyahu are understandably interpreted in terms of the long and tangled relationship between the United States and Israel, in which the appearance of harmonious cooperation under the Trump administration has hidden many cracks, arguments and misunderstandings. Clearly, the long-advocated abandonment of most Republicans of the Americas’ traditional no-interference honest brokerage posture towards Israelis and Palestinians has not resolved all the differences.

But from the perspective of understanding our former and possibly future president, there is some terrifying news, as Israeli journalist Barak Ravid reported to Axios on Friday:

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have been the closest political allies during their four years in power, at least in public. No more. I haven’t spoken to him since, Trump said of the former Israeli prime minister. F ** k him.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Netanyahu in two interviews for my book, Trumps Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East. The last straw for Trump was when Netanyahu congratulated President-elect Biden on his electoral victory while Trump still disputed the outcome.

The first person who congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man I have done more for than anyone I have dealt with Bibi could have been silent. He made a terrible mistake.

In fact, Bibi was far from the first head of state to recognize Bidens’ victory. What really honked Trump was that Netanyahu admitted victory, especially at a time when other Trump allies like Vladimir Putin and Jair Bolsonaro were still holding back. And Bibis’ betrayal was not a mere trial and error of the future US president (a matter of self-preservation for any Israeli government, especially one for whom close ties to Washington were a major asset), but in a video , the whole world could see! Delighted remarks:

For Bibi Netanyahu, before the ink even dries, to make a message, and not just a message, to make a tape to Joe Biden talking about their great, great friendship, they had no friendship, because if they had it, [the Obama administration] would not have made the deal with Iran

As well as showing Trump’s reptilian reaction to any positive remarks about his enemies, his decision to cast Bibi into outer darkness for raining on the stopping of the flight parade when it had just started means the test Decisive Big Lie Trump demands that every Republican America’s politician’s pass (or at least not a failed one) is in fact global. Not only American pols, but entire sovereign nations and their leaders will be judged by their adherence to its anti-democratic delusions. Presumably, any foreign leader who eagerly awaits the possibility of facing a Trump restoration in 2025 will need to be careful not to say anything negative about MAGA-world’s preparations for a more competent electoral coup, if that s. ‘was necessary after election day in 2024. Thus, the 45th president is building international support for the counterrevolution he continues to lead.

