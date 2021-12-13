khan: Pakistan held responsible for US inadequacies in Afghanistan: Imran Khan





PAKISTAN: The United States made mistakes in Afghanistan and Pakistan has been blamed for America’s failures and has not been credited for the sacrifices it made in the global war on terror, said Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. Addressing the opening session of the Margalla Dialogue 2021 seminar in Islamabad, hosted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) think tank, Khan said Pakistan faces the biggest collateral damage from the war in Afghanistan. “Pakistan has been held responsible for the inadequacies of the United States,” he said. Pakistan suffered the greatest collateral damage from the war in Afghanistan as it was the only United States ally to suffer more than 80,000 casualties, the displacement of millions of people and more than $ 100 billion in economic losses, Khan said. Khan said Pakistan was blamed for the wrong reasons by the international community, while he remained silent on the Kashmir issue. He regretted that Pakistan had not been able to effectively present its point of view to the world. Noting that only military might is not a guarantee for national security, which is a comprehensive concept, Khan asserted that, you cannot have national security until there is inclusive growth. The unequal distribution of resources leads to anarchy among those who are excluded from general development. The recovery of the disadvantaged segment of society was essential to ensure national security at all levels, ”he said. He also stressed that the rule of law and equality for all were the preconditions for democracy. “Corruption, especially of the elite, was detrimental to the development of a country,” he said. Khan emphasized research to promote original thinking within a society and said the lack of in-depth research has led to reliance on second-hand information from Western think tanks on important issues such as Afghanistan. He also spoke about Islamophobia and called for a firm response from Muslim think tanks to neutralize the concept that Islam and terrorism are linked. Afghanistan has been under Taliban rule since August 15, when the Afghan militant group overthrew the elected government of President Ashraf Ghani and forced it to flee the country and take refuge in the United Arab Emirates.

