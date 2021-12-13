Prime Minister Modi marks the new Kashi corridor as a bridge between the past and the future

THE KASHI Vishwanath Dham Corridor, which redeveloped and renovated the temple premises and its link with the Ganges, is the testimony of a resurgent nation combining its ancient civilization and modernity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after inaugurating the Rs 339 crore. project in Varanasi, his constituency of Lok Sabha.

Just weeks before the notification of the poll in Uttar Pradesh, Modi reiterated his advocacy for the simultaneous development of infrastructure and places of worship as an integral part of the progress of the “new India”.

India today does not only beautify the temple of Somnath, it also lays thousands of kilometers of optical fiber in the sea. India today does not only rejuvenate the temple from Baba Kedarnath, she is also preparing to send Indians into space on her own. India today is not only building Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya, it is also opening medical schools in every district. India today doesn’t just make Baba Vishwanath’s temple grand, it also makes pucca houses for hundreds of poor people, Modi said.

Detailing the hallway features of the temple, the Prime Minister urged the nation to pass three resolutions: cleanliness, creation and continued efforts towards Atmanirbhar Bharat (Autonomous India).

PM Modi offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple. (PTI)

He also praised the UP government and described Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a karmayogi for carrying out the project. And praised the Punjab’s contribution to the early development of the temple while referring to the visit of Guru Nanak and the gold donation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Referring to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb while talking about how Varanasi endured the tests of time, Modi said: The invaders attacked this city, tried to destroy it. History witnesses the atrocities and terror sown by Aurangzeb. The one who tried to change civilization with the force of the sword, who tried to trample on culture without mercy. But the soil of this country is a little different from others. Here, if an Aurangzeb arrives, then a Shivaji rises. If some Salar Masud try to move forward, then heroes like Raja Suheldev remind him of the strength of our unity.

He also referred to Warren Hastings, the first Governor General of Bengal, and recalled “the stories of the people of Kashi” on how he left the city.

PM Modi interacts with workers during the inaugural ceremony of the hallway of Kashi Vishwanath temple. (photo PTI)

Speaking of modern India, the PM said it would be difficult to move forward if the country is not swachh (clean). Referring to Varanasi, he said that more efforts will be needed and that the cleanliness in the city and its ghats needs to be taken to a new level.

Regarding the corridor project, he said that several ancient temples that had disappeared have been restored. Pointing out that the devotees, especially the elderly, had problems reaching the temple earlier, he said: After the completion of the Vishwanath Dham project, it became convenient for everyone to reach here.

He said that the elderly can use the ghat pier to get on boats and take the escalator to reach the temple complex. Now 50,000 to 75,000 devotees can visit the temple and temple premises… first the darshan and the bath at Ma Ganga, and from there directly to Vishwanath Dham, he said.

Referring to the role of the Punjab in the development of the temple, Modi said that Maharaja Ranjit Singh donated gold for the plating of his “shikhar” and that Guru Nanak came to Varanasi for “satsang”. He said other Sikh gurus had a special connection with Varanasi. He also highlighted the contribution of Rani Bhabani from Bengal and others from South India.

Earlier, Modi rained flowers on the workers and other staff involved in the project and had lunch with the workers who were part of the construction work. He expressed his gratitude to them saying that they had not let the Covid pandemic hamper their work.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the project on March 8, 2019. The project was conceptualized to create an easily accessible path for pilgrims. More than 3,000 dignitaries, including seers and priests, artists and other high profile figures as well as chief ministers of states led by the BJP were in attendance at the inauguration.