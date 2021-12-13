Politics
Prime Minister Modi marks the new Kashi corridor as a bridge between the past and the future
THE KASHI Vishwanath Dham Corridor, which redeveloped and renovated the temple premises and its link with the Ganges, is the testimony of a resurgent nation combining its ancient civilization and modernity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after inaugurating the Rs 339 crore. project in Varanasi, his constituency of Lok Sabha.
Just weeks before the notification of the poll in Uttar Pradesh, Modi reiterated his advocacy for the simultaneous development of infrastructure and places of worship as an integral part of the progress of the “new India”.
India today does not only beautify the temple of Somnath, it also lays thousands of kilometers of optical fiber in the sea. India today does not only rejuvenate the temple from Baba Kedarnath, she is also preparing to send Indians into space on her own. India today is not only building Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya, it is also opening medical schools in every district. India today doesn’t just make Baba Vishwanath’s temple grand, it also makes pucca houses for hundreds of poor people, Modi said.
Detailing the hallway features of the temple, the Prime Minister urged the nation to pass three resolutions: cleanliness, creation and continued efforts towards Atmanirbhar Bharat (Autonomous India).
He also praised the UP government and described Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a karmayogi for carrying out the project. And praised the Punjab’s contribution to the early development of the temple while referring to the visit of Guru Nanak and the gold donation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.
Referring to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb while talking about how Varanasi endured the tests of time, Modi said: The invaders attacked this city, tried to destroy it. History witnesses the atrocities and terror sown by Aurangzeb. The one who tried to change civilization with the force of the sword, who tried to trample on culture without mercy. But the soil of this country is a little different from others. Here, if an Aurangzeb arrives, then a Shivaji rises. If some Salar Masud try to move forward, then heroes like Raja Suheldev remind him of the strength of our unity.
He also referred to Warren Hastings, the first Governor General of Bengal, and recalled “the stories of the people of Kashi” on how he left the city.
Speaking of modern India, the PM said it would be difficult to move forward if the country is not swachh (clean). Referring to Varanasi, he said that more efforts will be needed and that the cleanliness in the city and its ghats needs to be taken to a new level.
Regarding the corridor project, he said that several ancient temples that had disappeared have been restored. Pointing out that the devotees, especially the elderly, had problems reaching the temple earlier, he said: After the completion of the Vishwanath Dham project, it became convenient for everyone to reach here.
He said that the elderly can use the ghat pier to get on boats and take the escalator to reach the temple complex. Now 50,000 to 75,000 devotees can visit the temple and temple premises… first the darshan and the bath at Ma Ganga, and from there directly to Vishwanath Dham, he said.
Referring to the role of the Punjab in the development of the temple, Modi said that Maharaja Ranjit Singh donated gold for the plating of his “shikhar” and that Guru Nanak came to Varanasi for “satsang”. He said other Sikh gurus had a special connection with Varanasi. He also highlighted the contribution of Rani Bhabani from Bengal and others from South India.
Earlier, Modi rained flowers on the workers and other staff involved in the project and had lunch with the workers who were part of the construction work. He expressed his gratitude to them saying that they had not let the Covid pandemic hamper their work.
The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the project on March 8, 2019. The project was conceptualized to create an easily accessible path for pilgrims. More than 3,000 dignitaries, including seers and priests, artists and other high profile figures as well as chief ministers of states led by the BJP were in attendance at the inauguration.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-narendra-modi-inaugurates-kashi-vishwanath-corridor-7670650/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]