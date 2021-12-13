Blinken’s visit to Southeast Asia “fails to change regional balance”

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (left) walks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: VCG

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a four-day visit to Southeast Asia on Monday upon his arrival in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital. The trip, the first for Blinken since US President Joe Biden took office in January, aims to strengthen ties in a region that has become a strategic battleground between Washington and Beijing.

Experts have said that while Blinken will likely reach some consensus with the Indonesian government to prepare for Bidens’ future visit, the United States will fail to court neutral countries in the region.

Blinken met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday, where they discussed ways to strengthen US-Indonesian relations, as well as address challenges to democracy and human rights, as well as the climate crisis and COVID-19 pandemic, VOA reported, citing US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Prior to the trip, Blinken attended the two-day G7 Foreign Ministerial meeting in England, where he stressed the need to cooperate with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as well as with like-minded nations such as Australia and India.

The next step for the United States is probably for Biden to visit Southeast Asia, which aims to show the great importance Biden attaches to the region unlike the previous Trump administration, Gu Xiaosong, dean of the Institute Hainan Tropical Ocean University’s ASEAN research team, told the Global Times on Monday.

The importance that the Biden administration attaches to Southeast Asia shows that the region is vital in promoting its Indo-Pacific strategy, which can only be successful if Southeast Asia is fully exploited, Gu explained.

The US Secretary of State will deliver a speech on US Indo-Pacific strategy on Tuesday, then travel to Malaysia and Thailand.

These countries are good at maintaining a balance between China and the United States, being neither totally dependent on China or the United States, which is a feature of foreign policies in many countries in the region, a Gu said.

Thus, neither Blinkens ‘visit nor Bidens’ eventual future trip will fundamentally change the neutrality and balance of Southeast Asian countries in the interest of regional development and policymaking, Gu noted. .

ASEAN overtook the EU as China’s largest trading partner for the first time in 2020. China has been ASEAN’s largest trading partner for the past 12 years. This makes it nearly impossible for the United States to counter China’s economic influence in the region, experts said.

Meetings of Secretaries will focus on strengthening regional security infrastructure in response to the PRC [People’s Republic of China] intimidation in the South China Sea, said Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs, as quoted by media.

In each country, Blinken will also address the worsening crisis in Myanmar and meet with government officials, civil society leaders, business stakeholders and U.S. Embassy staff, according to the U.S. Embassy’s website. US State Department.

It is not surprising that Blinken chose to focus on South China Sea and Myanmar issues during the visit, as it is an old trick of the United States to use the disputes among other things to serve their diplomatic and strategic objectives. The hype over the disputes between China and some Southeast Asian countries is aimed at making those countries stand up to China and contain China’s development and influence in the region, experts said. .

As for the Myanmar issue, which will bother most Southeast Asian countries if left unresolved, Blinken will be sure to speak up to put pressure on the Myanmar government. After all, the United States has long poked its nose into the internal affairs of other countries, Gu said.