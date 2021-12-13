Capitol Hill riot committee to hold former Trump aide in contempt | Politics News





Donald Trump’s former chief of staff has stopped cooperating with the Congressional investigation into the Jan.6 Capitol insurgency.

A US House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan.6 U.S. Capitol uprising is preparing to lay a contempt of Congress charge against Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trumps ex-chief of staff.

Meadows declined to be interviewed by the House committee, which is charged with investigating the events leading up to the storming of Capitol Hill by a crowd of Trump supporters.

The panel is due to meet Monday night to advance the contempt charge against Meadows, who U.S. lawmakers say played a central role in Trump’s campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Trump has sought to block the release of White House documents related to the murderous riot by asserting executive privilege, and some of his former senior advisers have made similar arguments in their refusal to cooperate with the House committee.

Last week, Meadows stopped cooperating with the investigation and refused to appear for a scheduled deposition.

To be clear, Mr Meadows’ breach and this recommendation for contempt are not based on good faith disagreements over claims of privilege, the commission said in a statement Sunday. On the contrary, Mr. Meadows did not comply and justifies a contempt finding because he totally refused to appear to testify.

A committee vote in favor of the contempt of Meadows charge sets up an entire House of Representatives vote later this week and potential prosecution by the US Department of Justice.

Trump’s political adviser Steve Bannon has previously been charged with contempt by the Justice Department for refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

The committee’s investigation centers on Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results, which he says were marred by widespread fraud, a claim that U.S. courts have repeatedly dismissed as unfounded.

The panel of US lawmakers has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and is preparing to hold public hearings as early as next month.

On January 6, thousands of former Republican presidents gathered in Washington, DC, where Trump gave a fiery speech in which he urged the crowd to stop the robbery.

A crowd of his supporters then marched on the United States Capitol, stormed the police barricades and invaded the halls of Congress. Trump was then removed from office for incitement to insurgency in connection with the riot.

Jan. 6 House Special Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, center, said the panel had no choice but to go ahead with contempt charges against Meadows [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

U.S. lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence, meeting in formal session that day to certify President Joe Bidens’ electoral victory, were temporarily forced into hiding until police could regain control of the Capitol.

Over the next 11 months, more than 700 people were arrested and charged with obstructing, assaulting or obstructing law enforcement, among other offenses, according to the FBI.

Among the documents the committee wants to question Meadows about is an email it sent saying the National Guard will protect pro-Trump on January 6.

Investigators are also interested in raising Meadows’ outreach to disputed state officials, members of Congress, Justice Department officials and organizers of the Trumps rally which turned violent.

Last week, Meadows filed a complaint to block the committees’ request to sit for an interview, arguing the investigation is too broad and intrusive. Committee leaders dismissed Meadows’ legal claims as flawed.

