



It’s hard not to agree with John Harris’ devastating assessment of Boris Johnson (Boris Johnson’s crises boil down to one thing: contempt for the rest of us, December 12). Except, perhaps, when he writes that Johnson is so arrogant and thoughtless that he seems almost amoral at times. Surely his amorality is proven beyond a reasonable doubt? He was on display on Sunday evening when, not for the first time, he contemptuously bypassed parliament with his pre-recorded national speech avoiding questions on television. It was Boris the future president, not a prime minister primus inter pares. Whether or not one viewed his latest restrictions as too little, too much, or about right, it also reeked of the diversion and distraction designed to attempt to diffuse his partygate, curtain and revolt fits of Tory MPs. Not to mention his plunging personal poll notes. The only reaction from those of us who wrote and broadcast that the Johnson we knew was unfit to be Prime Minister (long before he realized his obsessive ambition) is to say: What a surprise. But those senior Tory politicians who confided privately (for a book I co-wrote just as Johnson became prime minister) that they had voted for him as party leader while still being holding his nose because of his campaign magic, but feared his integrity and abilities in a great crisis, have serious questions to ask. This implies accepting that the legendary Teflon bulletproof vest has worn dangerously and that the time to pierce it beyond repair has come.

Paul Connew

St Albans, Hertfordshire To the many accusations leveled against the Prime Minister (of incompetence, corruption, duplicity, misogyny, racism and now John Harris’ clinical dissection of his contempt for the rest of us) we can add hypocrisy if fundamental and global that it defies belief. He chose to bet everything on vaccination and even more to rely on the NHS. This ignores a rational approach to a pandemic that would also have included disease prevention and a comprehensive testing and contact tracing program. The first, a public health approach, has been effectively hampered by a decade of austerity and cuts to local services. The second has transfigured itself into the doldrums of mismanagement and outsourcing. Meanwhile, the Johnsons Party has spent the past 10 years dismantling the NHS, leaving it short of 100,000 staff and 17,000 beds, and adding to the insult to applaud its heroic staff by denying them a pay rise . He also, incredibly, under Sajid Javid, blamed the doctors for the very problems caused by the Tories. Johnson boasts of being the first country in the world to counter Covid with a vaccination program. He failed to add that his party was the first to destroy our public health department, hamper a Covid prevention program through cronyism, outsource health supplies to a former pub manager and go to vacation instead of undertaking contingency planning. Getting rid of him will not be enough to resolve the various crises of nations; his party and his ideology are rotten to the core. No amount of boost will quench the anger felt at their despicable meanness.

Kevin donovan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/13/boris-johnsons-amorality-has-been-proven-beyond-doubt

