Prime Minister Imran pledges to provide “Naya Pakistan health cards” to all residents of Punjab by March 2022





Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Monday that all families in Punjab will receive the “Naya Pakistan health card” by March 2022.

The prime minister revealed that under the program, all families in the province can receive free medical treatment of up to 1 million rupees per year.

Speaking at the program launching ceremony in Lahore today, Prime Minister Imran congratulated Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for leading the project in Province.

“This is a decisive and defining moment in Pakistan’s journey towards a welfare state,” said the Prime Minister.

It should be noted that after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Punjab is on the way to becoming the second province to offer its inhabitants universal coverage.

The prime minister said the initiative would encourage the private sector to invest in establishing hospitals in villages and remote areas, where there were only hospitals.

“There is a shortage of doctors in these areas, but now the private sector would invest in building hospitals in the poorest areas, because everyone can [pay for medical] treatment by means of health cards, ”he explained.

The Prime Minister further announced that a total of Rs440 billion would be spent on health insurance over a three-year period under the program.

But, he added, “it’s not just [about] health insurance. It is [about setting up] a health system.

Prime Minister Imran said the health card initiative was aimed at solving the difficulties that people, especially the poor, face when a family member becomes ill and they are not in able to seek treatment.

He said he experienced similar hardships and the “feeling of helplessness” firsthand when his mother developed cancer and there was no hospital to treat the disease in Pakistan at the. era.

“I had thought of [setting up] a health insurance system at the time, ”he added.

While explaining why he did not impose full containment following the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, he said he made the decision because he was aware of the difficulties that day workers and the poor would have encountered in case of full containment. .

“But the elite here care less about the poor,” he lamented, adding that today Pakistan is being acclaimed around the world for the way it has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

“See how many people have died in the neighboring country, India. See how many died in Iran. And how their economy suffered. And then look at Pakistan, ”he remarked.

The prime minister also said the Ehsaas ration card was launched to fight inflation.

“Those whose income is less than Rs 50,000 [per month], they will receive the Ehsaas card, thanks to which they will be able to obtain a 30% discount on wheat flour, ghee and lentils in kiryana stores until the end of this period of inflation ”, he added. he declares. our best to facilitate our people.

Punjab’s Chief Minister Buzdar also addressed the prime minister, saying health was his government’s top priority.

He announced that the issuance of Sehat cards in Punjab would start from January and that every resident of Punjab would receive health insurance worth 10 million under this program.

“The cards have already been issued in two divisions Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal in the province, and now they will be available to people in the rest of the seven divisions,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2021/12/13/pm-imran-vows-to-provide-naya-pakistan-health-cards-to-all-residents-of-punjab-by-march-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos