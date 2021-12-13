Chris Christie says the Capitol riot was “driven from above”





Chris Christie said over the weekend that the events leading up to January 6 were “driven from above.” Christie singled out people he called “team C players” around Donald Trump. He said Trump, unwilling to concede the election, was spurred on by those saying what he hoped to hear. Loading Something is loading.

Christie made the comments Sunday during an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week” hosted by George Stephanopoulos. The former governor was responding to a comment from Stephanopoulos about a PowerPoint presentation sent by Mark Meadows, then White House chief of staff, detailing how the Trump team could work to overturn the 2020 US election.

“It seems like every day, Chris Christie, we learn more about what was going on inside the White House in the days leading up to January 6,” Stephanopoulos said, referring to Meadows’ PowerPoint presentation. “This may explain why the former president and his allies are working so hard not to cooperate.”

Christie responded that the things that are now being revealed about the January 6 riot have been “kicked out on top.”

“I mean, the president made it very clear that he didn’t want to concede the election, that he would not concede the election,” Christie said. “And you had a bunch of people around him by the time we got to the end, with very rare exceptions they were Team C players, at best, in their prime.”

He added that “Team C players” told President Donald Trump what he wanted to hear during Trump’s last days in power.

“There were a lot of people on the outside telling him it was over, and you have to admit,” Christie said. “He didn’t want to hear that.

Christie criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to block the House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s candidates for the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

“The problem now is that because it dictated for the first time in my memory who the minority party might have on a committee, it affects to some extent among the people of my party the credibility of the committee”, a- he said, before adding that he thought the committee was doing “important work”.

“Ultimately the facts will come out, but let’s face it,” he said. “It was a top-down process executed by the players on Team C. And that’s why it looks like Operation Keystone Cops, because it was.”

Christie’s new comments are her latest salute in a feud with the former president. On November 8, Christie urged Trump to “move on” after the 2020 election and “tell the truth.”

Trump then released a statement the next day through his spokesperson, Liz Harrington, saying Christie was “just absolutely slaughtered by her statements that Republicans have to step out of the past, which means electoral fraud of 2020.”

“Everyone remembers Chris left New Jersey with a record under 9% approval rating, and they didn’t want to hear that from him!” Trump said in his Nov. 9 statement.

On December 8, Trump also issued a statement via Harrington, commenting on sales of his new book “Dwarf Chris Christie’s”.

Separately, Christie also accused Trump of withholding his positive coronavirus test result and transmitting the virus to him.

