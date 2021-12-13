Politics
Sense. Cramer, Lummis, colleagues demand answers from World Health Organization
WASHINGTON U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) in a letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) raising questions about the process the WHO uses to appoint variants of COVID-19.
While the WHO says it names the variants of COVID-19 after letters of the Greek alphabet, it ignored the letter Xi, apparently to avoid naming a variant of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s name. Senators note that this is just one of many examples of the WHO showing deference to the Chinese Communist Party and emphasizing politics over public health and transparency.
The failure of the World Health Organization to control the Chinese Communist Party is one of the main reasons COVID-19 has become a global pandemic and inflicted such damage on the United States. We still don’t have sufficient answers as to how this happened. China has shirked responsibility for the pandemic, and now it appears to have received special treatment and also escaped the process of naming COVID-19 variants, Senator Cramer said. The World Health Organization needs to share the real reasons for these naming discrepancies, as well as how it plans to implement a consistent virus naming policy going forward, so we can move forward. with consistent and clear directions.
The World Health Organization receives hundreds of millions of dollars a year from U.S. taxpayers, and the people of Wyoming have a right to know how our taxpayer’s money is spent, Senator Lummis said. My constituents in Wyoming have every right to expect transparency and consistency from the institutions they help fund. WHO provided neither.
Senators Cramer and Lummis are joined on the letter by Senators John Barrasso (R-WY) and Joni Ernst (R-IA).
