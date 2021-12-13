Senior American Diplomat Begins Southeast Asian Tour in Indonesia | South China Sea News





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver a speech in Jakarta on Tuesday on Washington’s approach to the Indo-Pacific.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has made a very visible commitment to Indonesia, the country’s foreign minister said, as the top US diplomat began a tour of Southeast Asia amid mounting tensions with China in the region. Blinken met Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday and stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries, the US State Department said in a statement. Blinken praised Indonesia’s leadership in the Indo-Pacific, calling the country the third democracy in the world and a staunch supporter of the rules-based international order, the statement said. After Blinkens’ meeting with Indonesian President, known as Jokowi, the country’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Washington appeared interested in forging partnerships with Jakarta, including on infrastructure. The US commitment was very visible, Retno told reporters, without going into detail. The US Secretary of State is expected to deliver a speech in the Indonesian capital on the Biden administration’s approach to the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday morning local time. Blinken will also make stops in Malaysia and Thailand on its tour of the region, which has seen the competition for influence between Washington and Beijing intensify. Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters ahead of Blinkens’ trip that the United States plans to engage with the 10-member Association. Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at unprecedented levels. President Joe Biden attended a US-ASEAN virtual summit in October, pledging to deepen cooperation with the block. The United States has already expressed support for some ASEAN countries in tensions with China over the South China Sea, a major trade route Beijing claims to be its own. On Sunday, the United States, Australia and Japan also announced efforts to fund an undersea cable to improve internet access in the three small Pacific nations of Nauru, Kiribati and the Federated States of Micronesia. . Blinkens’ visit to Southeast Asia came less than a week after the United States, Canada and Australia announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing violations rights by the Chinese government, including the treatment of Muslim Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region. The United States has accused China of committing genocide against the Uyghurs, a charge the Chinese government has denied. China rejected the diplomatic boycott as political manipulation that went against the spirit of the Olympics. China earlier this year opposed joint efforts by the United States and the United Kingdom to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. Beijing also raised concerns over Bidens’ efforts to strengthen the Quad alliance with India, Japan and Australia after the White House held a summit in September. Amid these many tense points, Biden last month held a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling for handling disagreements while working together on common interests with Beijing. Ahead of the meeting, Xi warned of a return to the tensions of the Cold War era in Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region cannot and must not fall back into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/13/top-us-diplomat-blinken-begins-southeast-asia-tour-in-indonesia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos