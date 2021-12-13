Narendra Modi’s Twitter account hacked with announcement India would adopt Bitcoin





By Akanksha Sharma, CNN Business Narendra modiThe Twitter handle was “very briefly compromised,” his office said, when a tweet was sent from the Indian prime minister’s account indicating that his country had adopted Bitcoin and would distribute the cryptocurrency. “The matter was transmitted to Twitter and the account was immediately secured,” the Indian prime minister’s office said in a tweet on Sunday. “During the brief period that the account has been compromised, any Tweet shared should be ignored,” the officials added. Several Twitter users shared screenshots of the tweet posted from the Indian Prime Minister’s personal Twitter account, @Narendra modi, when it was compromised, according to CNN affiliate News-18. The screenshot read: “India has officially accepted bitcoin as legal tender. The government officially bought 500 BTC ”and“ would distribute them to all residents of the country ”. This tweet has since been deleted. In addition to the tweet, a possible scam link was also attached. Modi has more than 70 million followers on Twitter, among the biggest world leaders. India does not recognize Bitcoin as legal tender. In September, The Savior became the first country in the world to adopt cryptocurrency as legal tender and last month the country’s President Nayib Bukele said he plans to build the world’s first “Bitcoin City”Initially funded by Bitcoin-backed bonds. India even recently considered the idea a ban on crypto. Last month, Modi’s government said it was preparing to introduce a bill that “would ban all private cryptocurrencies in India.” But the description of the bill also says it would allow “certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of the cryptocurrency and its uses.” This language leaves a lot of room for interpretation. The bill did not specify what is meant by “private” cryptocurrencies, so it is not clear whether this applies to the world’s most traded coins, including bitcoin and ethereum. India’s finance ministry did not respond to questions from CNN Business on the bill last month. It has not yet been presented during the current parliamentary session. Diksha Madhok contributed to this report. The-CNN-Wire

