Olmert backs enemy Netanyahu after Trump rampage, calls ex-president “pathetic”

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert defended his colleague former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday against a swearword assault on him by former US President Donald Trump.

A new book by journalist Barak Ravid cites Trump as raging against Netanyahu for praising Joe Biden for winning the presidency, an election result Trump continues to deny to this day.

It was very early. Like earlier than most. I haven’t spoken to him since. Fuck him, ”Trump told the Israeli reporter, among other amazing comments.

Netanyahu later said he “really liked” Trump and must have praised Biden for the sake of the vital US-Israel relationship.

Speaking in English via a video link during the annual leadership dialogue on Israel-UK-Australia relations, Olmert called Trump the person for whom everything is personal.

“Everything is judged according to his personal interests. The fact that Netanyahu congratulated Biden on his electoral victory shows that he acted as we should expect the Israeli prime minister to act – to congratulate the duly elected US president, ”Olmert said.

Olmert noted that Netanyahu was actually late enough to congratulate Biden, saying it had even “become embarrassing” that it took him so long.

“Trump has said that Netanyahu praising Biden is a betrayal of the special relationship between Israel and the United States; it’s crazy and beyond comprehension, he’s a pathetic man, ”Olmert added of the former US president.

Then US President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington on July 7, 2020 (Alex Brandon / AP)

Despite Netanyahu’s support in this case, Olmert stressed that there was no love lost between them.

“Everyone knows my opinion on Netanyahu. I don’t like him, I don’t appreciate him, I don’t trust him, I don’t believe in his integrity, ”he said.

Olmert also commented on talks in Vienna on reviving the international agreement limiting Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief, arguing that Trump had erred in withdrawing the United States from the deal. Netanyahu was a supporter of this decision.

“The US withdrawal from the nuclear deal was a major strategic mistake that brings Iran closer to a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Olmert, who led the Kadima party, served as prime minister before Netanyahu, stepping down in 2008 before being formally charged with corruption. He was convicted of fraud in 2014 and served 16 months of a 27-month prison sentence.

He sharply criticized Netanyahu, who allegedly abused his own powers when he was prime minister and is on trial for corruption, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu, who is now the leader of the opposition, denies any wrongdoing.

