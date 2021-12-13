Boris Johnson’s ‘vaccine rebound’ in polls is over and his recall announcement may have made matters worse

Since plastering that big blue NHS logo on his big red Vote Leave campaign bus, Boris Johnson has managed to turn a traditional Tory weakness into one of his strengths.

In the 2016 referendum, the trick worked wonderfully (especially since the campaign was orchestrated by Dominic Cummings, who publicly declared that I know a lot of Tory MPs, they don’t care about the NHS).

In the 2019 general election, Johnson pulled it off again with his simple promises to hire 50,000 more nurses and build 40 new hospitals. A study found that nurses ‘engagement was far more important to Labor Leave voters’ votes in the red wall than even Get Brexit Done.

The pandemic itself has allowed the Prime Minister to deploy NHS protection as an invaluable tool to rally the public for the restrictions, supported by all the applause for caregivers on Thursday night.

And, for several months after the UK’s first global Covid vaccination last December, the vaccine’s rebound in the polls appeared to merge Johnson’s leadership with the rapid roll-out of the program by health services.

In short, just as the PM wraps himself in the Union Jack, he wraps himself in the Covid jabs.

After a series of self-inflicted injuries, opinion polls show that the political inoculation effect of the immunization program appears to have truly waned. No wonder it seems to some that he is now desperately seeking a political popularity booster for the new recall campaign.

There is a real risk that the Prime Minister’s address to the nation on the boosters acceleration plan will be undermined by his own tarnished brand.

He could have hosted a traditional press conference alongside senior NHS officials like its chief executive Amanda Pritchard, or chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientist Sir Patrick Vallance.

But Johnson’s terror of being asked questions on partygate (his latest line from I broke no rules raises the question of whether his staff did) meant he had stayed on trying to ’embody the NHS itself.

This is a dangerous tactic, and it is noteworthy that Labor was quick to drive a wedge between the Prime Minister, health services and scientists.

Shadow Treasury Chief Secretary Pat McFadden, one of Starmers’ shrewdest new appointments, urged the public to see the new callback call not as a personal plea from Johnson but as a message from Whitty and Vallance and the NHS.

Even though people have no trust in the prime minister, which would be quite understandable, they should trust scientific and medical advice, he said. told the BBC.

Claiming to support science, not the Prime Minister, has the dual function of Labor of justifying why they are voting for the new Covid restrictions tomorrow, while helping Tory rebels blur the certainty the vote will pass.

For Johnson, the real problem with this nationwide address was that he ended up looking further away from the NHS rather than getting close to it.

While some in the public interpret protecting the NHS as protecting my political skin, it is a slippery road for all of us to take. And it doesn’t help that even some of his own backbench MPs suspect that is the case.

There were certainly growls and growls of discontent from those backbench seats in the House of Commons on Monday, as Health Secretary Sajid Javid briefed MPs ahead of a possibly significant rebellion during the vote on Covid restrictions on Tuesday.

Andrea Leadsom said a voter was now less afraid of Covid than intrusive and inconsistent government regulations. Edward Leigh said homebound seniors were still without jabs, while fit youngsters were now likely to get them.

Former Tory Leader Iain Duncan Smith spoke of mixed messages. Former chief whip Mark Harper, whose Covid research group is behind the rebellion, was quite scathing about the Prime Minister’s televised speech at the end of the evening, saying he hadn’t not taken Parliament seriously.

In a clear attempt to curb this rebellion, Javid stressed that the idea of ​​vaccine passports is not on the table, it is not in any regulations.

Instead, he tried to rephrase the idea of ​​restricting access to nightclubs and mass events by saying that a negative lateral flow test was the main requirement and that being fully vaccinated was not. an exemption from this requirement. However, this advocacy may not be enough to allay the concerns of the backbench.

President Sir Lindsay Hoyle was clearly furious that Johnson could take the time to speak to the nation about the recall program, but not in the House of Commons. If this is a game we’re going to play, we’ll have to play hard, Hoyle said.

The new shadow health secretary Wes Streeting himself has played hard, making it clear that Labor support for the new agenda and the restrictions has come at a political price: that wedge between the PM and the NHS. The Prime Minister may not be leading by example, but the rest of us can, he said.

Huge queues outside walk-in vaccination centers, the booking website for booster injections, and the temporary suspension of lateral flow testing on government websites after overwhelming demand all suggest that most of the public is indeed keen to do the right thing.

Just as they led the way by working from home and limiting their travel from the start of the pandemic, before they are told to do so, many Britons want to help themselves and others. They just need a government that plans properly in advance to allow that goodwill to express itself, rather than look like chaos.

The NHS will do its best to meet the new demand placed on it by the PM, but the key change will delay routine non-Covid treatments to create space for the mass jab project.

Senior health officials stress that they have met all the immunization challenges that have been thrown at them.

Still, some privately agree with Labors’ criticism that if Johnson had started the rapid acceleration of the recall program last month or earlier, the nation would not have faced the rush from lastminute.com. of the PMs she’s doing now.

For a long time, Johnson took credit for the NHS vaccination rollout. He will now have to take responsibility if the system cannot deliver on the promises it made.