Politics
Turkish raids target YouTubers who question the public about their financial difficulties
LONDON: Turkey has arrested several YouTube personalities who post interviews with members of the public in which they discuss their strained finances.
Turkey’s economy and currency are in decline, with the pound losing 46% of its value against the US dollar this year, and YouTube figures have amassed many followers online by discussing these issues with Turks.
But, in a series of pre-dawn raids covered by Turkish media, three of those journalists-turned-YouTubers were arrested on Sunday.
Mehmet Oyuncu, one of the three journalists, tweeted: We are journalists trying to make the voices of street people heard in palaces. Every day they try to intimidate us with violent provocateurs, detentions and arrests, but we have not backed down.
All those arrested have now been released, reported The Independent, but they remain under house arrest and are therefore effectively prevented from continuing their work.
The arrests came the day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said social media was the main threat to democracy.
According to media reports, he said in a speech on Sunday: With the proliferation of social media channels, lies, fabricated news, we see that disinformation is spreading rapidly. The lives of millions of people are darkened because of this news disseminated through these channels where there is no effective control mechanism.
There are reports that Turkey’s parliament is drafting new laws that would see the government further criminalize what the state describes as fake news and disinformation online, raising concerns among free speech advocates that they may be used against journalists.
The downward spiral of the country’s economy and the hardships it brought with it have been highlighted by the YouTube videos, although they sometimes lack a professional polish.
In one video, several school-aged boys complained that they could no longer afford books for school.
Erol Onderoglu, Turkish representative for Reporters Without Borders, told The Independent: They could use some editorial filters and find out how interviews should be broadcast without generating criminal complaints, but there is a clear public interest in hearing about the concerns of people on the street.
The videos also represent pro-government views, featuring people who profess, just like Erdogan, that the Reader’s collapse was the result of a foreign plot.
But their arguments were far from convincing and often undermined by others.
The people are suffering; drop that talk about foreign powers, one man says in a video. One gold coin has become double the minimum wage.
Onderoglu said: Even when pro-government people are questioned on the streets, the argument for the government is not convincing. Everyone agrees that there is a deep financial crisis, a problem of political corruption and all kinds of wrongdoing. In favor of the government or against, all these street activities are perceived as a threat.
Fethi Akel, an opposition parliamentarian, tweeted: It’s helplessness to detain young people from YouTube, who listen to our nation’s unrest with street interviews and hold a microphone to the troubled citizen.
Sources
2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/1986331/middle-east
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]