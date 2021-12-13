Turkish raids target YouTubers who question the public about their financial difficulties

LONDON: Turkey has arrested several YouTube personalities who post interviews with members of the public in which they discuss their strained finances.

Turkey’s economy and currency are in decline, with the pound losing 46% of its value against the US dollar this year, and YouTube figures have amassed many followers online by discussing these issues with Turks.

But, in a series of pre-dawn raids covered by Turkish media, three of those journalists-turned-YouTubers were arrested on Sunday.

Mehmet Oyuncu, one of the three journalists, tweeted: We are journalists trying to make the voices of street people heard in palaces. Every day they try to intimidate us with violent provocateurs, detentions and arrests, but we have not backed down.

All those arrested have now been released, reported The Independent, but they remain under house arrest and are therefore effectively prevented from continuing their work.

The arrests came the day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said social media was the main threat to democracy.

According to media reports, he said in a speech on Sunday: With the proliferation of social media channels, lies, fabricated news, we see that disinformation is spreading rapidly. The lives of millions of people are darkened because of this news disseminated through these channels where there is no effective control mechanism.

There are reports that Turkey’s parliament is drafting new laws that would see the government further criminalize what the state describes as fake news and disinformation online, raising concerns among free speech advocates that they may be used against journalists.

The downward spiral of the country’s economy and the hardships it brought with it have been highlighted by the YouTube videos, although they sometimes lack a professional polish.

In one video, several school-aged boys complained that they could no longer afford books for school.

Erol Onderoglu, Turkish representative for Reporters Without Borders, told The Independent: They could use some editorial filters and find out how interviews should be broadcast without generating criminal complaints, but there is a clear public interest in hearing about the concerns of people on the street.

The videos also represent pro-government views, featuring people who profess, just like Erdogan, that the Reader’s collapse was the result of a foreign plot.

But their arguments were far from convincing and often undermined by others.

The people are suffering; drop that talk about foreign powers, one man says in a video. One gold coin has become double the minimum wage.

Onderoglu said: Even when pro-government people are questioned on the streets, the argument for the government is not convincing. Everyone agrees that there is a deep financial crisis, a problem of political corruption and all kinds of wrongdoing. In favor of the government or against, all these street activities are perceived as a threat.

Fethi Akel, an opposition parliamentarian, tweeted: It’s helplessness to detain young people from YouTube, who listen to our nation’s unrest with street interviews and hold a microphone to the troubled citizen.