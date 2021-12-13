Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Indonesia on first leg of multinational tour of Southeast Asia





1/5 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Indonesian President Joko Wikodo on Monday on his maiden trip to Southeast Asia as the top US diplomat. Photo courtesy of Antony Blinken / Twitter December 13 (UPI) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his maiden trip to Southeast Asia to meet with the Indonesian President on Monday, a sign that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is determined to work with countries in the region amid the backdrop of growing influence of China. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a declaration that Blinken “has expressed support for Indonesia’s leadership in the Indo-Pacific as the world’s third largest democracy.” With a population of 275 million, Indonesia lags behind India and the United States in countries with democratic systems of government. “Glad to meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo today to discuss how the United States and Indonesia can work together to preserve security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” Blinken tweeted after the meeting. . Blinken also asserted that the United States supports the centrality of ASEAN, a term often used to encourage cooperation among member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. According to an Indian think tank Observer Research Foundation, discussions around the term intensified due to “differences with China, in particular Beijing’s aggressive behavior in the South China Sea.” “They also discussed bilateral and regional cooperation to address challenges of democracy and human rights, as well as the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Price said. In a tweet ahead of the meeting, Price said Blinken will also discuss “strengthening democracy, strengthening trade and economic ties, defending freedom of navigation and cybersecurity collaboration with Indonesia.” . Chen Weihua, correspondent for Chinese state newspaper China Daily, responded to Price’s tweet with a warning. “Just remember: don’t try to drive a wedge between countries in the region and don’t force countries to choose sides,” Weihua wrote. Prior to Blinken meeting, China Daily edited an editorial targeting the G7 meeting in Britain this weekend in which ASEAN representatives were invited to participate remotely via video. In the editorial, Beijing alleged that the G7 meeting “would have been devoted only to targeting China” were it not for growing US concerns over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In another editorial, China Daily accused US officials of “harassment” in the South China Sea. Blinken will also visit Malaysia and Thailand on his trip to Asia before meeting with INDOPACOM Commander Admiral John Aquilino on Friday. “In Thailand, Secretary Blinken will reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the US-Thai Treaty Alliance, working for post-pandemic economic recovery and addressing the climate crisis,” the Department of State in a press release. “In each country, Secretary Blinken will address the worsening crisis in [Myanmar]. Throughout the trip, Secretary Blinken will meet with government officials, civil society leaders, business stakeholders and U.S. Embassy staff. “

