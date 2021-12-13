Jan. 6 House inquiry sheds light on files of Trump aide Mark Meadows ahead of contempt vote





White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows listens to a question from a member of the media outside the White House in Washington, DC, the United States, Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Chris Kléponis | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Lawmakers investigating the Jan.6 invasion of Capitol Hill are expected to vote on Monday to recommend that the House hold former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff in the White House, Mark Meadows, for contempt of Congress.

The vote, scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, will make Meadows the third of Trump’s associates to face the threat of possible criminal charges arising from the investigation into the deadly attack, in which hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and forced Congress to flee their rooms for safety.

Trump, who has been impeached in the House for inciting insurgency but acquitted by Republicans in the Senate since leaving office, has continued to spread false claims of a ‘rigged’ 2020 election that has prompted many of his supporters to break into the building.

The nine-member bipartisan panel is set to vote on a 51-page report that sets out the arguments for the House to despise Meadows for defying a subpoena to hand over a slew of files and sit for deposition. The House could then vote to send a contempt resolution to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

The report, released on the eve of the panel’s vote, sheds new light on the thousands of documents Meadows provided investigators before he backed out and takes legal action to strike down two of their subpoenas.

The documents, which are described but not shared in their entirety, show Meadows discussing the Jan.6 attack and efforts by Trump and his allies to reverse President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, according to the committee’s report. .

They include:

Meadows stating in an email that the National Guard would be present on January 6 to “protect pro Trump people” and that more members would be available on standby; Meadows receiving messages about alleged plans by Republican state lawmakers to send so-called “alternative lists” of voters to Congress. “Love it,” Meadows replied to one of those posts. “Have a team on it,” he replied to another; Meadows sent allegations of electoral fraud to the acting leadership of the Department of Justice; Meadows texted advice to an organizer of the January 6 rally outside the White House, after that organizer told him, “[t]Things have gotten crazy and I desperately need some direction. Please.”

Trump has asserted that many of the documents sought by House investigators should be withheld on the basis of executive privilege, the doctrine that allows certain White House communications to remain private.

The former president also cited claims of privilege as the basis for ordering several former aides, including Meadows, not to comply with committee subpoenas.

Biden, however, waived executive privilege over many White House documents, prompting Trump to take civil action to prevent the committee from receiving them from the National Archives.

A federal district court judge and a three-judge appeals court panel dismissed Trump’s argument that in the executive privilege dispute his claims should trump the ruling of the sitting president . Trump is expected to ask the Supreme Court to overturn the appeals court decision.

On Monday morning, a lawyer for Meadows sent the chairman of the select committee, Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., A letter claiming that a contempt referral in this case “would be against the law, patently unfair, reckless and unfair.” The letter argues that the claim of privilege for Meadows was made in “good faith” and that the dismissal of a former senior presidential official for contempt “would seriously undermine the institution of the presidency”, among other arguments.

(LR) Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, speaks as Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), vice chair of the select committee investigating Jan. 6 Attack on Capitol Hill, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) listen during a committee meeting on Capitol Hill on December 1, 2021 in Washington, DC.

drew anger | Getty Images

The House had previously voted for former White House senior adviser Steve Bannon to despise his own breach of a subpoena issued by the Jan.6 panel. A federal grand jury then indicted Bannon with two counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of up to $ 100,000 on each count. A federal judge has set July 18 as a tentative start date for Bannon’s trial.

Last week, the select committee voted to advance contempt proceedings against former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, although investigators also gave him an extension to comply with investigation.

Meadows’ lawsuit calls on the court to strike down the subpoenas the panel issued to him and Verizon, his former personal mobile operator, calling them “too broad and unduly burdensome.”

His argument rests largely on Trump’s instruction not to comply with the subpoena, citing claims of executive privilege. Meadows “was placed in the untenable position of choosing between conflicting claims of privilege,” argues the lawsuit.

It was tabled a day before Trump lost his appeal to prevent the committee from obtaining the disputed White House files.

The select committee rejected Meadows’ argument. “To be clear, Mr. Meadows’ breach and this recommendation of contempt are not based on good faith disagreements over claims of privilege,” the contempt report states.

“On the contrary, Mr. Meadows did not comply and justify a contempt finding because he totally refused to appear to provide testimony and refused to answer questions regarding even clearly unprivileged information that he had. itself identified as unprivileged by its own intermediary production of documents. “

The report states that Trump himself did not share any claims of privilege with them regarding Meadows’ involvement in their investigation. They note that Biden, the outgoing president, is not invoking privilege to prevent Meadows from complying.

After months of negotiations, an agreement was reached for Meadows to share certain files and appear for a deposition to the Jan.6 inquest. He handed over about 9,000 pages of documents without any claim of privilege, according to committee member Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

But the day before his testimony, Meadows told the committee he would not participate “even to answer questions about documents he admits to be relevant and unprivileged he just produced,” the report said.

This reversal came on the day of the release of Meadows’ book, which documents many of his experiences in the Trump White House, including his interactions with Trump himself.

This book revealed that Trump in 2020 tested positive for the coronavirus three days before his September debate with Biden. The White House did not disclose this positive test at the time, but only shared a pre-debate test result that came back negative.

Trump has denied having Covid before or during the debate. He was hospitalized with the virus a few days after the debate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/13/house-jan-6-probe-sheds-light-on-trump-aide-mark-meadows-records-before-contempt-vote.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos