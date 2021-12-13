The People’s Daily article praises Deng’s economic reforms; does not mention Xi Jinping – Radio Free Asia

A recent article in Chinese Communist Party (CPC) spokesperson People’s Daily praising former leaders but not Xi Jinping hints at a potential power struggle in the halls of Zhongnanhai, analysts said Monday.

The article summarizes the achievements of the era of economic reform after 1979 under the fire of Supreme Leader Deng Xiaoping and refers to a revolutionary third plenary session in 1978 hailed by liberal CCP commentator Bao Tong as revolutionary, because the delegates took control of the proceedings and called off Deng’s attempts. to control discussions.

He also insists that the process of economic reform and opening up to the rest of the world is the result of the party’s reflections on the “serious shortcomings” that led to the Cultural Revolution, an era of top-down rule by the late Supreme Leader. Mao Zedong, political denunciations, mass detentions and social unrest, kangaroo courts and factional violence in the streets.

The 4,000-character article, signed by Qu Qingshan, dean of the Central Party History and Documentation Research Institute, repeatedly quotes Deng on the need for economic development, as well as former presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao – both leaders who came to power from different support bases from current leader Xi Jinping – with his work continuing.

There is no mention of Xi, an unprecedented move by an official CCP news organization, which has devoted itself extensively to singing Xi’s praises on every front page since warning state media in February 2016 that their main job is to serve the ruling party.

In what appears to be a sideways slide against Xi Jinping’s aggressive diplomacy in the name of national “self-confidence” in recent years, Jiang’s personal ideology, the “Three Representations,” is credited with “defending socialism. with the characteristic Chinese facing a complicated national and international situation. “

He also credits Deng with building a new kind of diplomacy on the back of economic development, and praising the CCP’s ability to correct its own “mistakes” and “bypass a crisis.”

The party’s recognition of the mistakes of the Cultural Revolution ushered in a new revolution that aroused “people’s enthusiasm, initiative and creativity,” according to the article, making China stronger.

He said that Deng’s “reform and opening up” approach was a “magic weapon” for the party and the key to determining the future of the country.

Unprecedented omission

Chinese political commentator Willy Lam said the omission of Xi’s name was unprecedented and very strange.

“[The author] believes that in the nine years since Xi Jinping took power, he has not contributed much to reform and opening up, compared to Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin, ”Lam told RFA. “Qu Qingshan speaks clearly on behalf of people inside the CCP.”

“He might not oppose Xi Jinping, but he certainly opposes Xi’s revival of Mao-era politics in recent years, his reversal of Deng Xiaoping’s approach and its very conservative political and economic policies, ”he said.

Critic and author Yao Bo said the publication of the article could be an indicator of growing dissatisfaction with Xi’s leadership in the CCP ranks.

“Many party members who originally supported Xi Jinping have come to reject his economic and foreign policies and methods in recent times,” Yao told RFA. “They think he’s backing everything [Deng’s] economic reforms and openness.

“It’s not just about their personal interests; there is also the feeling that there must be some sense of [collective] responsibility for what happens in the party, ”he said.

“They think he’s pushing back China … we’ve known that for some time; that’s just a clearer expression of the opposition [to Xi’s direction]. “

The return of Mao-era politics

Bao Tong, a former CCP collaborator of the late ousted Prime Minister Zhao Ziyang, described the Third Plenum of the 11th Party Congress as “the revolution they never had” from the perspective of delegates from the Party. based.

“The third plenum was a particularly lively meeting,” Bao wrote in 2008. “It set off a chain reaction. The frenzied debates in the Central Committee led to similar discussions at the local and popular levels, to a healthy hubbub in the wider society. “

“All the impetus for reform came directly from this process where everyone is talking at the same time,” he wrote.

Under Xi, CCP cadres were punished for straying from the centrally established party line, whether in public or private conversations.

Nonetheless, there has also been a considerable setback in public against the CCP’s growing attempts under Xi to paint only a positive image of China, and to suppress, censor, or retaliate against any form of expression that does not respect. not the party line in public. .

China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), voted in 2018 to abolish any term limits for Xi Jinping, ushering in a new era of imperial-style rule, both inside and outside the ranks. party.

Since Xi took over as party leader in 2012, formally assuming the presidency in March 2013, Chinese authorities have stepped up national “stability maintenance” measures targeting anyone critical of the government and cracking down on groups in the government. civil society fighting against discrimination and social injustice.

And in a move reminiscent of Mao-era anti-right campaigns, more than 300 lawyers, law firm staff, rights activists and relatives have been detained, questioned or placed under surveillance or other restrictions. as part of a nationwide police operation targeting the legal profession. launched in 2015.

