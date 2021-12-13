Politics
The People’s Daily article praises Deng’s economic reforms; does not mention Xi Jinping – Radio Free Asia
A recent article in Chinese Communist Party (CPC) spokesperson People’s Daily praising former leaders but not Xi Jinping hints at a potential power struggle in the halls of Zhongnanhai, analysts said Monday.
The article summarizes the achievements of the era of economic reform after 1979 under the fire of Supreme Leader Deng Xiaoping and refers to a revolutionary third plenary session in 1978 hailed by liberal CCP commentator Bao Tong as revolutionary, because the delegates took control of the proceedings and called off Deng’s attempts. to control discussions.
He also insists that the process of economic reform and opening up to the rest of the world is the result of the party’s reflections on the “serious shortcomings” that led to the Cultural Revolution, an era of top-down rule by the late Supreme Leader. Mao Zedong, political denunciations, mass detentions and social unrest, kangaroo courts and factional violence in the streets.
The 4,000-character article, signed by Qu Qingshan, dean of the Central Party History and Documentation Research Institute, repeatedly quotes Deng on the need for economic development, as well as former presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao – both leaders who came to power from different support bases from current leader Xi Jinping – with his work continuing.
There is no mention of Xi, an unprecedented move by an official CCP news organization, which has devoted itself extensively to singing Xi’s praises on every front page since warning state media in February 2016 that their main job is to serve the ruling party.
In what appears to be a sideways slide against Xi Jinping’s aggressive diplomacy in the name of national “self-confidence” in recent years, Jiang’s personal ideology, the “Three Representations,” is credited with “defending socialism. with the characteristic Chinese facing a complicated national and international situation. “
He also credits Deng with building a new kind of diplomacy on the back of economic development, and praising the CCP’s ability to correct its own “mistakes” and “bypass a crisis.”
The party’s recognition of the mistakes of the Cultural Revolution ushered in a new revolution that aroused “people’s enthusiasm, initiative and creativity,” according to the article, making China stronger.
He said that Deng’s “reform and opening up” approach was a “magic weapon” for the party and the key to determining the future of the country.
Unprecedented omission
Chinese political commentator Willy Lam said the omission of Xi’s name was unprecedented and very strange.
“[The author] believes that in the nine years since Xi Jinping took power, he has not contributed much to reform and opening up, compared to Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin, ”Lam told RFA. “Qu Qingshan speaks clearly on behalf of people inside the CCP.”
“He might not oppose Xi Jinping, but he certainly opposes Xi’s revival of Mao-era politics in recent years, his reversal of Deng Xiaoping’s approach and its very conservative political and economic policies, ”he said.
Critic and author Yao Bo said the publication of the article could be an indicator of growing dissatisfaction with Xi’s leadership in the CCP ranks.
“Many party members who originally supported Xi Jinping have come to reject his economic and foreign policies and methods in recent times,” Yao told RFA. “They think he’s backing everything [Deng’s] economic reforms and openness.
“It’s not just about their personal interests; there is also the feeling that there must be some sense of [collective] responsibility for what happens in the party, ”he said.
“They think he’s pushing back China … we’ve known that for some time; that’s just a clearer expression of the opposition [to Xi’s direction]. “
The return of Mao-era politics
Bao Tong, a former CCP collaborator of the late ousted Prime Minister Zhao Ziyang, described the Third Plenum of the 11th Party Congress as “the revolution they never had” from the perspective of delegates from the Party. based.
“The third plenum was a particularly lively meeting,” Bao wrote in 2008. “It set off a chain reaction. The frenzied debates in the Central Committee led to similar discussions at the local and popular levels, to a healthy hubbub in the wider society. “
“All the impetus for reform came directly from this process where everyone is talking at the same time,” he wrote.
Under Xi, CCP cadres were punished for straying from the centrally established party line, whether in public or private conversations.
Nonetheless, there has also been a considerable setback in public against the CCP’s growing attempts under Xi to paint only a positive image of China, and to suppress, censor, or retaliate against any form of expression that does not respect. not the party line in public. .
China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), voted in 2018 to abolish any term limits for Xi Jinping, ushering in a new era of imperial-style rule, both inside and outside the ranks. party.
Since Xi took over as party leader in 2012, formally assuming the presidency in March 2013, Chinese authorities have stepped up national “stability maintenance” measures targeting anyone critical of the government and cracking down on groups in the government. civil society fighting against discrimination and social injustice.
And in a move reminiscent of Mao-era anti-right campaigns, more than 300 lawyers, law firm staff, rights activists and relatives have been detained, questioned or placed under surveillance or other restrictions. as part of a nationwide police operation targeting the legal profession. launched in 2015.
Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.
Sources
2/ https://www.rfa.org/english/news/china/article-12132021124444.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]