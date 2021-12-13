Politics
Narendra Modi visit to Varanasi: PM Modi’s two-day visit to Varanasi begins today, to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham
Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project will add to Kashi’s spiritual dynamism.
“Tomorrow, December 13th is a milestone day. During a special program in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. It will add to the spiritual dynamism of Kashi. I urge you all to join the program tomorrow,” said Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Sunday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, discussing preparations for the inauguration, said this “Dham” would give Varanasi a new global identity.
“Kashi Vishwanath temple will be presented as a new ‘Dham’ to the nation and the world. It will be inaugurated tomorrow by Prime Minister Modi, whose vision and guidance played a key role … This ‘Dham’ will give a new identity in Varanasi, ”said CM Yogi Adityanath.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), around 1 p.m. on December 13, Prime Minister Modi will visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer prayers, after which he will inaugurate Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Phase 1.
Addressing ANI, Shrikant Mishra, priest of Kashi Vishwanath temple said, “The city is full of enthusiasm as the temple is ready to become ‘Vishwanath Dham’ after years. PM Modi will inaugurate the corridor on December 13.
“Significantly, ‘Jyotirling’ of Kashi Vishwanath Temple is considered the most important among the other twelve Jyotirlingas, which is why thousands of devotees come here to offer prayers. Previously, this temple was only located. at 2,000 meters, but now it spans 50,000 square meters, ”said the priest.
According to the PMO, it was the Prime Minister’s long-standing vision to facilitate pilgrims and devotees of Baba Vishwanath, who had to encounter congested streets and poorly maintained surroundings, as they practiced the age-old custom of taking a plunge into the sacred river, collect the Gangajal and offer it to the temple.
To realize this vision, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham was conceptualized as a project to create an easily accessible path to connect the Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple to the banks of the Ganges. To launch the work of this pious enterprise, the first stone of the project was laid by the Prime Minister on March 8, 2019.
The Prime Minister has shown a lively and active interest at all stages of the project. Regular briefings, reviews and follow-up were carried out by the Prime Minister himself, and he constantly provided inputs and ideas to improve the project and make it more accessible to pilgrims, including people with disabilities. The project was designed to provide easy access for disabled and elderly people through the provision of ramps, escalators and other modern facilities, the PMO said.
PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor today: why it matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the “Kashi Vishwanath Dham” (Kashi Vishwanath Corridor) in Varanasi on Monday December 13th. The inauguration “Divya Kashi, Bhavya Kashi” will be broadcast live from more than 51,000 locations nationwide. ET’s Vatsala Gaur explains the importance of the project and its political significance. Look!
A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities for pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Center, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Observation Gallery, Area catering, among others.
The project involved the purchase and acquisition of over 300 properties around the Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple. The Prime Minister’s vision to bring everyone along was the principle upon which the mutual negotiations for these acquisitions took place. In this approach, the rehabilitation of around 1,400 traders, tenants and owners was done amicably. The testament to the success is the fact that there is no pending litigation in any court in the country regarding acquisitions or rehabilitation related to the development of the project.
The Prime Minister’s vision was also to ensure that all heritage structures are preserved during the development of the project. This foresight came in handy when, during the process of destroying ancient properties, more than 40 ancient temples were rediscovered. These temples have been restored and beautified, while ensuring that there is no change in the original structure.
The scale of the project was such that the project now covers a large area of around 5 lakh square feet, while the previous premises were limited to around 3,000 square feet. Despite the Covid pandemic, work on the project was completed on schedule.
During his visit to Varanasi, the Prime Minister will also visit the Kaal Bhairav temple around noon and assist Ganga Aarti aboard a ro-ro ship around 6 p.m. on December 13.
On December 14 at approximately 3:30 p.m. PM Modi will attend the 98th birthday celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.
During the two-day visit, the Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of chief ministers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as the CMs vice president of Bihar and Nagaland. The conclave will be an opportunity to share best practices in governance and is part of the Prime Minister’s vision to promote team spirit in India.
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/india/pm-modis-2-day-varanasi-visit-begins-today-to-inaugurate-kashi-vishwanath-dham/articleshow/88248041.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]