Narendra Modi visit to Varanasi: PM Modi’s two-day visit to Varanasi begins today, to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-person visit to his Varanasi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh on Monday and inaugurate phase 1 of the new Kashi Vishwanath Dham built at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.

Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project will add to Kashi’s spiritual dynamism.

“Tomorrow, December 13th is a milestone day. During a special program in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. It will add to the spiritual dynamism of Kashi. I urge you all to join the program tomorrow,” said Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Sunday.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, discussing preparations for the inauguration, said this “Dham” would give Varanasi a new global identity.

“Kashi Vishwanath temple will be presented as a new ‘Dham’ to the nation and the world. It will be inaugurated tomorrow by Prime Minister Modi, whose vision and guidance played a key role … This ‘Dham’ will give a new identity in Varanasi, ”said CM Yogi Adityanath.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), around 1 p.m. on December 13, Prime Minister Modi will visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer prayers, after which he will inaugurate Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Phase 1.

Addressing ANI, Shrikant Mishra, priest of Kashi Vishwanath temple said, “The city is full of enthusiasm as the temple is ready to become ‘Vishwanath Dham’ after years. PM Modi will inaugurate the corridor on December 13.

“Significantly, ‘Jyotirling’ of Kashi Vishwanath Temple is considered the most important among the other twelve Jyotirlingas, which is why thousands of devotees come here to offer prayers. Previously, this temple was only located. at 2,000 meters, but now it spans 50,000 square meters, ”said the priest.

According to the PMO, it was the Prime Minister’s long-standing vision to facilitate pilgrims and devotees of Baba Vishwanath, who had to encounter congested streets and poorly maintained surroundings, as they practiced the age-old custom of taking a plunge into the sacred river, collect the Gangajal and offer it to the temple.

To realize this vision, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham was conceptualized as a project to create an easily accessible path to connect the Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple to the banks of the Ganges. To launch the work of this pious enterprise, the first stone of the project was laid by the Prime Minister on March 8, 2019.

The Prime Minister has shown a lively and active interest at all stages of the project. Regular briefings, reviews and follow-up were carried out by the Prime Minister himself, and he constantly provided inputs and ideas to improve the project and make it more accessible to pilgrims, including people with disabilities. The project was designed to provide easy access for disabled and elderly people through the provision of ramps, escalators and other modern facilities, the PMO said.



A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities for pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Center, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Observation Gallery, Area catering, among others.

The project involved the purchase and acquisition of over 300 properties around the Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple. The Prime Minister’s vision to bring everyone along was the principle upon which the mutual negotiations for these acquisitions took place. In this approach, the rehabilitation of around 1,400 traders, tenants and owners was done amicably. The testament to the success is the fact that there is no pending litigation in any court in the country regarding acquisitions or rehabilitation related to the development of the project.

The Prime Minister’s vision was also to ensure that all heritage structures are preserved during the development of the project. This foresight came in handy when, during the process of destroying ancient properties, more than 40 ancient temples were rediscovered. These temples have been restored and beautified, while ensuring that there is no change in the original structure.

The scale of the project was such that the project now covers a large area of ​​around 5 lakh square feet, while the previous premises were limited to around 3,000 square feet. Despite the Covid pandemic, work on the project was completed on schedule.

During his visit to Varanasi, the Prime Minister will also visit the Kaal Bhairav ​​temple around noon and assist Ganga Aarti aboard a ro-ro ship around 6 p.m. on December 13.

On December 14 at approximately 3:30 p.m. PM Modi will attend the 98th birthday celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.

During the two-day visit, the Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of chief ministers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as the CMs vice president of Bihar and Nagaland. The conclave will be an opportunity to share best practices in governance and is part of the Prime Minister’s vision to promote team spirit in India.

