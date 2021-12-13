Jokowi expects Russian support for G20 presidency





The President reiterated Indonesia’s priorities in his G20 presidency. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received an honorary visit from Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolay Patrushev at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday (13/12). During this meeting, President Jokowi also wished Russia’s support for the Indonesian presidency of the G20. “The president has again expressed Indonesia’s priorities in his G20 presidency and hopes for Russia’s support,” Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told a news conference via the channel. Youtube Presidential Secretariat. In addition, the president also said that in 2023, Indonesia will also assume the presidency of ASEAN. Therefore, he hopes to establish cooperation with Russia during Indonesia’s Asean presidency later. In addition, said Retno, the president also welcomed the signing of the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of international information security between Indonesia and Russia, which would be carried out by the minister. Coordinator for Political, Legal and Security Affairs and the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolay Patrushev on Tuesday (12/14) tomorrow. “Secretary Patrushev will conduct bilateral security consultations with the coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs and this is the sixth consultation,” Retno added. In addition to meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolay Patrushev, the President also received a courtesy visit from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Retno said the United States and Russia are two of Indonesia’s good partners. Indonesia will also continue to develop strategic trust with all partner countries of Indonesia. Strategic trust This is very important as a basis for building mutually beneficial and respectful cooperation. “Strategic trust it is also necessary to build a peaceful, stable and prosperous world. And Indonesia is very committed to helping create a peaceful, stable and prosperous world, ”Retno said.

