No one showed up on Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly’s History Tour and the photos are so, so sad / Queerty





Donald Trump and Bill OReilly kicked off their historic tour in Sunrise, Florida this weekend at a nearly empty stadium. Despite large and promising crowds, the ex-president and fired Fox News hosts did not attract the fanfare they had promised.

Tickets for the event, which took place at the FLA Live Arena, home of the Florida Panthers NHL team, ranged from $ 100 to $ 7,500. (Yes, $ 7,500.) According to the Sun-Sentinel, many seats remained empty in the cavernous arena. The upper level has been closed and ticket buyers have been upgraded to the lower bowl.

But even with the seating upgrade, there was still a substantial amount of empty seats at ground level.

Despite a much smaller crowd than advertised, the Sun-Sentinel said MAGA devotees who showed up were in good spirits, sporting their red baseball caps and favorite Donald Trump t-shirts. And, of course, not to wear masks.

Trump subsequently released a statement saying everyone had a blast and the turnout was so impressive that he could host another event in the exact same location in the not too distant future.

Trump and OReilly made a second tour stop on Sunday, this time at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., Home of the Orlando Magic basketball team, where ticket sales appear to have been even worse.

A video shared on Twitter showed a sparsely packed arena with the highest terrace almost completely empty.

Last week, Newsweek reported that hundreds of tickets for scheduled tour stops in Houston and Dallas were still available. After they first went on sale in June, Politico reported that they were not selling as quickly as expected.

OReilly responded at the time by threatening the reporter: you put a word in there that isn’t true, I’m going to sue you and you can quote me about it. You are just a henchman and that’s what you are!

