Politics
Boris Johnson is in trouble. The question is how much?
LONDON When British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned his country in a televised address on Sunday night that a tidal wave was coming, he could very well have spoken of his own political future.
Mr Johnson’s reference was to the latest variant of the coronavirus, which is sweeping through Britain and prompting him to step up a campaign to provide 18 million booster doses by New Year’s Day. But the prime minister faces a different kind of deluge: from a rebellious Conservative Party, a collapse in the polls and lingering questions about whether he or his staff flouted the lockdown rules they imposed on the government. public.
The cascade of bad news is so extreme that it has raised the question of whether Mr Johnson will even cling to power until the next election. It’s a worrying turning point for a leader who has long defied political gravity, surviving scandals and setbacks that would have brought down many other politicians.
It’s not the end for him, but I think it’s the beginning of the end, said Jonathan Powell, who was chief of staff to Labor PM Tony Blair. The problem is that these crises have a cumulative effect. As soon as he ceases to be an asset and the party faces an election, they are going to get rid of him.
With no general election likely for at least two years, there is no immediate threat to Mr Johnson from voters. But if Tory lawmakers decide that Mr Johnson’s unpopularity jeopardizes their political future, they have the power to kick him out through an internal leadership vote or a vote of no confidence. For the first time, political analysts and party members have said, such a challenge seems plausible.
Mr Powell warned that this could be a protracted drama; Mr Johnson, 57, has shown an almost supernatural ability to bounce back from adversity, and despite his party’s recent dissatisfaction, he maintains an advantage of around 80 seats in Parliament.
But this week shows the sheer number of issues that threaten it, from a tough vote in Parliament on the virus restrictions it announced, to an election in which the Conservative Party risks losing a once secure seat.
Then there is also a flurry of questions following the revelation that Mr Johnsons staff threw a Christmas party last year at a time when the government was asking the public not to go to parties or even to give back. visiting family members. Mr Johnson was pictured attending another meeting at 10 Downing Street for a Christmas Zoom quiz, with two co-workers in party attire by his side at that time, which will add to the perception of a double standard for those in power.
The backlash was swift and brutal. Mr Johnson’s rating dropped to 24% approval and 59% disapproval, the lowest in his tenure, according to a survey by market research firm Opinium. The opposition Labor Party jumped 9 percentage points over the Tories, its biggest advantage since February 2014.
What should worry the PM most is that while the Tories’ share has fallen clearly enough, the PM’s ratings have fallen even further, said Robert Hayward, Tory member of the House of Lords and poll expert . The message is pretty clear: it’s at the prime ministers’ door.
For Mr Johnson, the rapidly spreading Omicron variant could help him politically, giving him a new public health crisis around which to mobilize another national vaccination campaign. The rapid roll-out of vaccines in Britain at the start of the year supported the government, although the pace slowed down later in the summer, and the rate of people fully vaccinated in Britain is now lower than that from France, Italy and Portugal.
There was anecdotal evidence on Monday that Mr Johnson’s urgent call for booster shots resonated with the public: People had booked more than 110,000 appointments as of 9am Monday morning, prompting the National Health Services website collapsed under the weight of demand. Long queues formed outside vaccination sites, including one that wound around St. Thomass Hospital, across the River from Parliament in London.
Mr Johnson’s target of injecting everyone aged 18 and over with a booster by the end of this month, a month ahead of the target he set for himself on November 30, seems far-fetched at best. But some experts point out that even if the NHS met the target, it would not prevent an increase in infections, as the variant was already circulating widely among the population.
It is probably too late, said Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at Kings College London. The boost takes a week to work, and Omicron will have succeeded Delta in two weeks.
While the vaccination campaign is very popular, factions in Mr Johnson’s party are strongly opposing further restrictions on viruses, such as urging people to work from home or forcing them to show vaccine certificates or a proof of a negative test to enter nightclubs or large sports arenas. When the government puts these measures to a vote in parliament on Tuesday, 60 or more Tory lawmakers are expected to vote against Mr Johnson; it is a striking number of defections, and one which would put him in the embarrassing position of leaning on the opposition.
The Conservative Party’s backbench is bubbling with frustration at what many perceive to be government incompetence and Mr Johnson’s serial duplicity. In addition to the holiday party case which is under investigation and could lead to wrongdoing later this week, he wonders if he misled his ethics counselor when ‘he denied knowingly using political donations to pay for the costly renovation of his Downing. Apartment street.
The drumbeat of questions about Mr Johnson’s honesty has undermined his support, even in the pro-Tory news media. Daniel Hodges, right-wing Mail columnist Sunday, recently compared Mr Johnson to former President Richard M. Nixon and accused his collaborators of constantly lying.
There are several reasons for this, Hodges wrote. One is obviously Boris himself. As a former minister put it: He treats facts like he treats all of his relationships as totally disposable once troublesome.
In the normally friendly Daily Telegraph, which Mr Johnson once worked for, Allister Heath, a prominent Tory journalist, questioned whether the Prime Minister could recover. There is an overwhelming odor of end of regime emanating from Downing Street that can no longer be ignored, he wrote.
A first test of Mr Johnson’s resilience will take place on Thursday, when voters in North Shropshire, a district near Wales, take a vacant seat after a Tory lawmaker, Owen Paterson, resigned following his activities as a external lobbying. Bettors now expect the Conservatives to lose the seat to the Liberal Democrats.
It would be a demoralizing setback for Mr Johnson and his party; they are the type of working class voters who propelled Mr Johnson to power and whom he must cling to if he is to win again in the next election.
The Conservatives are more willing to get rid of their leaders than other political parties: we do it much faster and ruthlessly, Hayward said. But the loss of support is attritional; it is not a specific event.
