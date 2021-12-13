Turkey represses freelance journalists again

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described social media as one of the main threats to democracy over the weekend. On December 11, Erdogan reiterated his calls to protect Turks from lies and disinformation on social media. In a video message to a government-hosted communications conference in Istanbul, Erdogan said, “We will not allow perception management operations to devalue the truth or cover it with lies.

Within 24 hours of Erdogan’s comments, Turkish police raided the homes of four local YouTubers in the southern city of Antalya.

“The police looted our house at 7 am today and took our computers and all communication devices. The police took my partner Hasan Koksoy in a vehicle and took him away, Tugba Koksoy tweeted from the @KendineMuhabir Twitter account of YouTube channel Kendine Muhabir (a journalist of his). It mainly broadcasts street interviews about Turkey’s economic hardships and unemployment and covers accusations of harassment against a prominent member of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Simultaneously, police from the Antalya Cybercrime Department raided the homes of Arif Kocabiyik and Turan Kural, the owner and presenter of the YouTube channel. Additional television. A fourth YouTuber, who was absent in Istanbul, was not arrested but was ordered to report to police immediately. The police also raided my apartment and confiscated my computer but being in Istanbul I was not taken into custody, Mahmut Koyuncu of YouTube channel Sade Vatandas told Al-Monitor (A simple citizen). I am now on my way to Antalya to report to the police. But what I don’t understand is the method why don’t you just call us at the police station? Why loot our homes?

The International Press Institute described the move as new repression of media freedoms in Turkey, citing cases brought against journalists in the 72 hours since December 10, International Human Rights Day.

On Sunday, three journalists covering student protests in Ankara were arrested and not allowed to speak to their lawyers for hours. Journalists were released in the early hours of Monday with 90 students detained for demonstrating against soaring rents and the lack of dormitories.

The IPI has also criticized accusations against veteran journalist Hasan Cemal, who writes for independent media outlet T24, for insulting the president in two tweets he published in 2016 and 2020. More depth Erdogan coup, Cemal tweeted on July 19, 2016, four days after Turkey’s failed coup. On July 15, 2020, the day of the fourth anniversary of the coup, he retweeted a column by his colleague from T24 Murat Belge, underlining a sentence: “If the caliphate is to be reintroduced, Erdogan will probably be the caliph. Cemals’ first hearing will be on April 12.

In Antalya, the YouTubers’ lawyer said the charges against them were unclear. The four men are accused of illegally obtaining personal data, Omer Furkan Dag, their lawyer and member of the opposition IYI party, told Al-Monitor. But the accusations are vague and baseless. Given the timing and nature of this orchestrated Dawn Raid, we believe this is an effort to silence online media, especially those with a critical voice and highlighting the dissatisfaction of the population. Now they are placed under house arrest on light charges to prevent them from doing their jobs.

Liras battered turkeystumbledto a psychological benchmark of 14 on the greenback on Monday, ahead of a week of key economic decisions on a minimum wage hike and further rate cuts expected on Thursday. The weakening of the pound and rising inflation prompted thousands of people to march in Istanbul on Sunday after unions denounced rising poverty in the country.

One of the YouTubers was also accused of reposting a photo that allegedly showed sexual messages from an AKP lawmaker, the lawyer said. Several press articles in November accused Mucahit Birinci, a member of the AKP’s Executive Council, of sexually harassing a woman by text message. Birinci filed a complaint against the media and journalists, including Koksoy, and got the screenshots removed promptly.

In one questionJustice Minister Abdulhamit Gul, lawyer Levent Gok, a member of the center-left Republican People’s Party, asked if it was pure coincidence that the searches of journalists’ homes took place just after Erdogan accused social media of being a threat to democracy. Is it also true that the YouTubers were arrested following the complaint by AKP MP Mucahit Birinci, whose name was linked to harassment charges? Gok asked. If so, can you explain what the specific charges are raised by Birinci and what was found in the computers that the police confiscated? Gok also asked how many social media users were arrested in 2020-2021.

Turkey scored 34 out of 100 in the Freedom on the Net 2021 Freedom House report, a drop from its scores of 35 in 2020 and 37 in 2019. Countries with a score below 39 are considered non-free in terms of internet freedom. A law passed last year in Turkey requires social media platforms with more than one million users to have a legal representative and store data in the country. After initial resistance, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other platforms established offices in Turkey. A new law in the works would seek to establish a social media branch within government to monitor online comments and increase penalties, including jail terms of up to five years for disseminating false information on the media. social media. Turkeys’ communications branch announced earlier this year that it would launch a fact-checking app, to worry and ridicule the country’s small independent press.

With traditional Turkish media increasingly held by pro-government groups and critical journalists dismissed, Turks have turned to Journalists YouTube channelsand other social media accounts as well as the Independent News Media Small Group. But these outlets are under fire and often blocked. Freedom House said hundreds of websites were blocked between June 2020 and June 2021, including media outlet Tele1’s YouTube account, which was repeatedly suspended without explanation. Along with increasingly frequent legal actions targeting years-old publications, journalists face increasing physical assault as a result of their online activity. In March 2021, a far-right mob assaulted online journalist Levent Gultekin, breaking his fingers over his comments about the founder of the far-right Nationalist Movement Party.