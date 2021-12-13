Indian World Forum: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit UAE in January to sign draft UAE-India trade deal







Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Image Credit: PTI

Dubai: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United Arab Emirates in early January, a United Arab Emirates minister revealed at the India World Forum on Monday. India and the United Arab Emirates are set to sign a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which will include agreements in a wide range of sectors such as construction, logistics, hospitality and healthcare . The negotiations are at a very advanced stage, said Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade. The aim is to conclude it before December 16 or 17 so that we can do the signing during Prime Minister Modis’ visit early next month. Economic boost Al Zeyoudi, citing government projections, said that even in the most conservative scenario, successful bilateral trade will result in an addition of $ 4 billion to the UAE’s GDP. For India, the increase in GDP will be even greater at $ 7 billion. Either way, CEPA will add value to both GDP and exports on both sides, Al Zeyoudi said. The deal could also lead to the creation of 300,000 jobs in the United Arab Emirates and around 3.5 million jobs in India, he said, adding that although such deals would lead to lower customs revenue for the government, the added value for the economy would be really enormous.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/business/india-global-forum-indian-prime-minister-narendra-modi-will-visit-uae-in-january-to-sign-proposed-uae-india-trade-deal-1.1639415715127 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos