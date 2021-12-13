Appeals court assesses House pressure to get Trump’s financial records





Federal appeals court clashed with former President Trump Donald TrumpPublicist ‘not associated’ with Kanye West on Monday at time of election incident: Trump spokesman teases 2024 at Orlando event with O ‘Reilly on Jan.6 details the case for despising Meadows ahead of the House votes on MORE’s efforts to block a Democratic-led congressional committee in its new campaign to get his personal financial records.

A three-judge panel from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments regarding a 2019 subpoena from the House Oversight and Reform Committee demanding eight years of private financial records from Trump’s accounting firm.

In the latest round of arguments in the case, which the Supreme Court returned to lower courts unresolved over a year ago, the panel wondered how it should weigh the congressional subpoena and the Trump’s allegations regarding the separation of powers now that he is no longer in office.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson asked Trump’s lawyer about his argument that the former president is entitled to special treatment under the law that would protect his information from subpoenas from Congress.

“The other part that worries me, besides the issues of the separation of powers, is whether this is really consistent with the rule of law and the peaceful and complete transfer of power,” said Jackson, who has been appointed by President BidenJoe BidenPublicist. ‘not associated’ with Kanye West at time of election incident: Trump spokesperson teases 2024 at Orlando event with O’Reilly Facebook executive says “people,” not platform form, are to blame for the misinformation about PLUS vaccines.

“For someone who was once a private person to become president and become a private person again is very fundamental in our constitutional system. reason for that… we should always say they can’t get it from him, ”she continued.

“And I’m trying to figure out why, what makes him so different or special that he gets that kind of accommodation that other people in private life don’t have.”

Cameron Norris, an attorney representing Trump in the case, pointed to court precedents that former presidents retain certain residual powers in certain circumstances once they leave office, and that “disputes with former presidents of Congress involve always the separation of powers “.

Last year, the Supreme Court overturned a string of lower court victories for the committee, ruling that such cross-industry legal disputes over access to a president’s personal information should be looked at more carefully by the courts.

After hearing a new set of arguments this year, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta reduced the subpoena in light of the Supreme Court ruling, but ruled that Trump Mazars’ accounting firm must hand over the subpoenas. personal financial records of his mandate as well as a larger set. files related to the former president’s lease with the General Services Administration (GSA) for the Trump Hotel in DC

“By freely contracting with the GSA for his own private economic gain, and not relinquishing his role upon taking office, President Trump has opened himself up to potential scrutiny from the very committee whose jurisdiction includes” management government operations and activities, including federal government procurement, “” Mehta wrote in her ruling.

Trump and the House committee appealed different parts of Mehta’s decision. Trump’s lawyers argue that the subpoena is politically motivated and has no valid legislative purpose, and that it would upset the government’s balance of power if implemented.

“The committee says it needs a detailed understanding and full accounting of President Trump’s finances in order to legislate,” Norris said Monday. “No previous Congress has required this kind of information, but every future Congress will if this Court upholds the subpoena. There is no principled way to limit the fallout for President Trump.”

The committee, meanwhile, is still seeking documents that Mehta says should be removed from the subpoena’s scope, including Trump’s personal financial records before he takes office, arguing they are needed to inform legislation that could help prevent conflicts of interest. to the White House.

On Monday, the appeals court panel appeared at times uncertain about how to assess lawmakers’ legislative need for documents and balance it with the need for confidentiality, if any, that a former president retains after leaving office.

“So the more historically complicated, multi-layered and unique it appears that President Trump’s financial arrangements were, the less relevant it seems that this information will be in predicting what a future president might present,” Judge Sri Srinivasan told the committee. attorney.

“What if the way the survey works is, ‘It’s very, very, very unique. We want to explore it even though it might never happen again. Then it starts to look like, why look at this very, very, very unique situation to inform future circumstances that are very, very unlikely to present these kinds of considerations again? Added Srinivasan, a person appointed by Obama.

Douglas Letter, the attorney general of the House, responded that in last year’s presidential election, Trump was one of three billionaires who were running for or publicly considering a campaign, along with the former mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg Michael Bloomberg Biden Cannot Allow Domestic Escapes to Transfer to the Global Stage Jovanni Ortiz in Talks for Potential Job at Harris Economic Challenges Facing Jerome Powell and Joe Biden MORE and Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz . The letter suggested that an investigation into Trump’s broad business interests would help Congress decide whether it should impose guarantees against future wealthy presidents who may face conflict of interest issues.

“For example, we know (…) that there were serious problems which could have resulted in major national security problems, due to Mr. Trump’s financial interests with, for example, Saudi Arabia, the Turkey and Russia, ”Letter said.

The letter urged the panel to rule on the case quickly, but the judges did not say when they could render a decision.

