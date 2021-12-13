Blinken in Indonesia to discuss US approach to region

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Jakarta for a 48-hour visit that includes talks with leaders on US-Indonesian collaboration as well as a speech on the Biden administration’s broader political goals for the region.

Blinken met Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday as America’s top diplomat made the first of three stops in Southeast Asia this week.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken and Widodo discussed ways to strengthen US-Indonesian relations, as well as address democracy and human rights challenges, as well as of the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The secretary congratulated the president on Indonesia’s presidency of the G-20 and expressed support for Indonesia’s leadership in the Indo-Pacific as the world’s third-largest democracy and a strong supporter of the rules-based international order, said Price in a statement, adding that Blinken also reiterated the United States’ commitment to the centrality of ASEAN.

Blinken also plans to visit Malaysia and Thailand in the coming days, seeking to strengthen ties with allies and promote freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

China’s activities in the South China Sea have created tensions. China competes with Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam for sovereignty over parts of the resource-rich sea, which stretches from Hong Kong to Borneo.

China last month pledged to avoid dominating the South China Sea, but experts said the pledge came too late to convince small Southeast Asian claimants of the strategic waterway after years of Chinese expansion.

Blinken is due to deliver a speech Tuesday in Jakarta on the administrations’ approach to the Indo-Pacific region.

Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand are members of ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

(State Department Office Chief Nike Ching and Ralph Jennings contributed to this report.)