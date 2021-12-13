Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits





Pakistani economy is in dire straits, pacts with terrorist groups would push it closer to the abyss

Pranay Kumar Shome | Posted on 12/14/21, 2:17 AM

The art of government is to take risky measures for the good of the people and to strengthen the legitimacy of the state. But it seems Pakistan is doing the opposite. The recent agreements signed by Imran Khan’s government with radical groups such as Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan are extremely worrying. The Pakistani army and Inter-Services Intelligence are hand in hand with the government on these agreements. Perhaps the Deep State has not learned that appeasing terrorist groups leads to suffering.

The TLP was formed in 2015 to protect Islam and protect Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy laws. The TTP, which was created after the operation of the Pakistani army, Zarb-e-Azb, in Lal Masjid, has traditionally targeted the army, the ISI and civilians: it is responsible for the attack. a military school in Peshawar which left some 140 dead. children. By signing these peace agreements, Pakistan legitimized the existence of these groups. The Pakistani economy is in dire straits: inflation is high and there are food shortages. The pacts would push Pakistan closer to the bottom line as the Financial Action Task Force closely monitors its actions.

Khan’s appeasement policy will exacerbate security concerns for Pakistan’s neighbors, especially India and Iran. New Delhi will be concerned that Pakistan is using the cadre of these hard-core groups to instigate chaos in Jammu and Kashmir as well as to carry out strikes on sensitive Indian sites. Iran and Pakistan’s Central Asian neighbors have also experienced terrorism-related incidents emanating from Pakistani soil. The TLP and TTP can even mobilize support for the Uyghur cause and target China by strengthening the East Turkestan Islamic Movement.

Pakistan must reject these agreements and crack down on these groups. Otherwise, the future of Pakistan and South Asia looks bleak.

