Mark Meadows can’t stop making the Trump team look incredibly guilty





Like many Trump lackeys before him, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has decided he will no longer cooperate with the Jan.6 committee in what appears to be a dismal attempt to get back into the picture. Good graces from Donald Trump after accidentally telling the world the ex-president is as big a jerk as everyone thinks he is. Meadows chose to break a deal he made with House investigators just over a week earlier and sue the committee in an attempt to block a subpoena for his phone records. The message: You, members of Congress, do not be demeaned by me, a man singularly devoted to the one true president, Donald Trump, and who will not be part of any attempt to portray him or his entourage.

Unfortunately for Meadows, before his about-face, he turned around 6,000 pages of documents. And some of them are extremely compromising! Last week, for example, we learned that Trump’s cronies literally made and distributed a PowerPoint presentation of their plan to overturn the election, which would, in part, involve the then president declaring a security emergency. national. And now comes a funny piece of information regarding: Meadows declaring he had the National Guard ready to defend Trump supporters on the day of the insurgency. By CNN:

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows sent email saying National Guard would be present to protect pro Trump [and that many more would be available on standby] in the run-up to the U.S. Capitol uprising, according to a new report released by the committee from Jan.6 on Sunday night. This was just one of the many new details in the report about Meadowss’ actions before and during January 6, as well as his role in the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election. The report is a key element for the committee sends a referral for charges of criminal contempt of Congress to the Department of Justice. The panel informed Meadows last week that it had no choice but to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against him given that it had decided to no longer cooperate with their investigation.

Committee chairman Bennie Thompson appeared to allude to this Jan. 5 email regarding the pending National Guard in a letter last week to Meadowss’ attorney advising him the panel would go ahead. with contempt proceedings. Thompson also referred to an email from November 7, 2020 discussing the nomination of other voters lists in a direct and collateral attack and an email from January 5 containing a 38-page PowerPoint briefing titled Election Fraud. , Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN to be expected on the hill.

As the report notes, while a member of Congress viewed substitute voters as part of the highly controversial plan, Meadows responded to the proposal by writing I Love It. He also mentions that the former White House chief of staff texted an organizer of the Jan.6 rally on the Ellipse and provided him with advice after the organizer told him that [t]Things have gotten crazy and I desperately need some direction. (According to Rolling Stone, two sources who were involved in planning the rally leading up to the Capitol attack said they had extensive interactions with Meadows and other members of the Trumps team.) He also notes that Meadows has participated in an Oval Office meeting with Trump and members of Congress regarding the need to tackle alleged electoral fraud, and in a call with Trump, members of Congress, lawyers for Trump’s re-election campaign and some 300 state and local officials to discuss the goal of overturning the results of the electoral college of certain states on January 6, 2021.

So naturally the committee has many unanswered questions that they would like Meadows to answer, and the way they see it, they have no choice but to move forward with the contempt proceedings. criminal. The panel will meet on Monday to advance its report for a plenary vote which will take place this week, the last step before sending its recommendation to the Justice Department.

