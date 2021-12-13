For each Aurangzeb, a Shivaji also emerged: PM Modi at the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham





Whenever an Aurangzeb has arisen in India, a Shivaji has also emerged because the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after inaugurating the first phase of Kashi Vishwanath Dham here. Addressing the assembly, Modi praised Varanasi’s civilizational heritage and said that many sultanates have risen and collapsed but Benaras has remained. Read | For UP linked to poll, Modi offers overhauled Kashi temple “The invaders attacked this city, tried to destroy it. History witnesses Aurangzeb’s atrocities, his terror. He tried to change civilization with the sword. He tried to crush culture with the sword. fanaticism. But the soil of this country is different from the rest of Here, if a (Mughal emperor) Aurangzeb comes, a (maratha warrior) Shivaji also rises, “Modi said. “If a Salar Masud advances, warriors like Raja Suhaldev make him realize the power of our unity,” he said. Modi said that the brand new Kashi Vishwanath Dham complex is not only a grand building, but a symbol of India’s “Sanatan culture”, our spiritual soul and the antiquity and traditions of India. India. The temple area here, which was only 3,000 square feet, has now grown to around five lakh square feet, Modi said. Read | Statues of Shankaracharya, Ahilyabai, Bharat Mata installed in Kashi Vishwanath Dham Now 50,000 to 75,000 worshipers can come to the temple premises, he said. He said that a “new story” was being created and that “we are lucky to have witnessed it”. Modi also spoke in the local dialect during his speech. After arriving in the holy city, also his parliamentary constituency, Modi paid homage to the Kaal Bhairav ​​temple, then dived into the Ganges from where he collected holy water for worship at Kashi Vishwanath temple. in photos | The new Kashi Vishwanath corridor People chanted hymns as the Prime Minister’s carcade passed through town. Modi also stopped in some places to accept the congratulations. Before the inauguration, Modi attended a prayer ceremony and then covered the workers involved in the construction of the flower petal project in recognition of their work. He also sat down with them for a group photo. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP President JP Nadda and a large number of Saints from across the country attended the ceremony. Check out the latest DH videos here:

