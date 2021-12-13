UK records first Omicron death as Boris Johnson warns people to receive vaccine booster





Boris Johnson announced the first death in the UK linked to the Omicron variant of Covid as he urged people to get boosters immediately.

The first British death from the Omicron variant was confirmed by Boris Johnson this morning. The sun reports that this comes after it was revealed that ten patients were in English hospitals with the mutated strain. The British have been urged to get their boosters to fight the tide of case variants. Speaking during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, west London, the Prime Minister said: ‘Unfortunately yes Omicron does produce hospitalizations and unfortunately it has been confirmed that at less than one patient has died with Omicron. “So I think the idea that it’s kind of a milder version of the virus, I think it’s something that we have to put aside and just recognize the rate at which it is picking up. in the population. “So the best thing we can do is get our boosters.” Mr Johnson did not name the deceased from the Omicron variant. It was essential to receive three doses of the Covid vaccine to fight the mutant virus. This variant is rapidly spreading, more transmissible, and able to bypass antibodies, unless they have been supplemented with a booster. The latest data revealed that boosters offer up to 75% protection against mild Omicron infections. UKHSA figures showed immunity to two doses of AstraZeneca was close to zero after six months, but a third dose with Pfizer saw protection against the super-strain rocket rise to 70%. Even with full protection, as cases increase and we approach Christmas it is still advisable to wear masks, continue to wash hands, and keep windows open for ventilation. Mr Johnson added: “The risk is clearly there, we can see Omicron increasing now in London and other parts of the country. “Here in the capital, it probably represents around 40% of cases. By tomorrow, it will be the majority of cases and it is increasing all the time. A senior scientist said he believes the super-transmissible Omicron can largely cause minor cold symptoms – even in the elderly – as long as they’ve been vaccinated. This article originally appeared in The sun and is republished here with permission

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.com.au/world/coronavirus/health/uk-records-first-omicron-death-as-boris-johnson-warns-people-to-get-vaccine-booster/news-story/62589baea93bd04359604c5da2e134a0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos