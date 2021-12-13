Politics
Why Turkey is now “Turkiye”, and why it matters
The authorities of Turkiye have decided to rename the international image of their country, here is why.
Earlier this month, Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a statement changing the country’s internationally recognized name from “Turkey” to Turkiye.
“The word Turkiye best represents and expresses the culture, civilization and values of the Turkish nation,” the statement said.
Countries changing or tweaking their names is not as unusual as you might think.
National branding can happen for a multitude of reasons, whether it’s to rise above clichés, present a more positive image, or even for politics.
In recent years a the whole industry is born serve countries and cities that seek to promote themselves internationally and take charge of the way the world sees them and their unique identity.
More recently, the Netherlands abandoned the name “Holland” in an attempt to simplify his image to the world. And before that, “Macedonia” changed its name to North Macedonia due to a political dispute with Greece.
In 1935, Iran changed his name from Persia, a name that Westerners mainly used. The word Iran means Persian in Farsi, and at the time it was believed that the country should be called with the name used locally, not a name apparently imposed from outside.
The name change reflects a desire for the country to take its destiny in hand following the occupation of the country by the British and the Russians.
No less than eleven countries have changed or modified their names over the decades.
So why Turkiye?
Well, in Turkish language the country is called Turkiye. The country adopted this name after declaring its independence in 1923 from the occupying Western powers.
Over the centuries, Europeans referred first to the Ottoman state and then to the Turkiye by many names. But the name that has stuck the most is the Latin “Turquia” and the most ubiquitous “Turkey”.
Type “Turkey” into Google and you’ll get a confusing set of images, articles, and dictionary definitions that associate the country with Meleagris – otherwise known as the turkey, a large bird native to North America – which is famous for being served on Christmas Menus or Thanksgiving dinners.
Flip through the Cambridge dictionary and ‘turkey’ is defined like “something that failed
wrong” or one dumb Where stupid
anybody. “
This association, while not flattering, has its roots in a confusion that dates back centuries.
One version of the story goes that when European colonizers set foot in North America, they encountered wild turkeys, a bird they mistakenly assumed to be similar to the guinea fowl, native to Africa. Is and imported to Europe via the Ottoman Empire.
Europeans called the guinea fowl the turkey or the hen turkey – and the rest is history and a table menu.
The vast majority of people in Turkiye believe that calling the country by its local variation makes no sense and is in keeping with the country’s goals of determining how others should identify it.
In a nod to this, the recently issued statement made it clear that “as part of strengthening the ‘Turkiye’ brand, in all kinds of activities and correspondence, especially in official relations with other states and international institutions and organizations, the necessary sensitivity will be shown on the use of the expression “Türkiye” instead of phrases such as “Turkey”, “Turkey”, “Turkey”, etc. “
Yet the government’s announcement only catches up with what some professional associations have been practicing for decades.
In january 2020, the Assembly of Turkish Exporters (TM) and the umbrella organization for Turkish exports announced that they will use “Made in Turkiye” on all their labels with the aim of standardizing the branding and identity of Turkish companies on the international stage.
Source: TRT World
