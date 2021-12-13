Trump Said ‘What It Was That’ About Middle East Plan: Book Author





After the Middle East plan rolled out, Trump said, “What was that? said a book author. Journalist Barak Ravid described the reactions in the White House to The Forward. Trump was upset by Netanyahu’s eagerness to annex parts of the West Bank, the author said. Loading Something is loading.

After the White House’s January 2020 unveiling of the White House’s Middle East peace plan derailed, President Donald Trump shouted to his assistants, “What the hell was that?” the author of a forthcoming book on US-Israel relations told The Forward.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid’s book “Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East” describes the US-Israel relationship during the Trump years. Trump insisted strongly on cultivating a close relationship with Israel and then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and entrusted Jared Kushner, his son-in-law who already had a relationship with Netanyahu, with responsibility for White House relations in the Middle East.

Trump’s relationship with Netanyahu had deteriorated prior to the deployment, Ravid told The Forward, with Trump feeling like some of his pro-Israel moves, including acknowledging Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights to Syria and moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem had not been sufficiently appreciated and returned by Netanyahu.

In 2020, the Trump administration unveiled a “peace plan” for the Middle East. The “deal of the century” involved no discussion with the Palestinian leadership, and they quickly rejected it.

Critics said it was misleading to call it a “peace plan”, calling it little more than a public relations stunt for Netanyahu ahead of the election.

“There has been no meaningful consultation with the Palestinians in the past two years, and the result is a plan that would be very difficult for any Palestinian leader to accept and defend with his people,” Dan Shapiro, the US ambassador to Israel under President Barack Obama, Insider said at the time.

The plan, devised by Kushner, overwhelmingly favored Israel on a number of contentious issues. Among other things, the plan promised to keep Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital, recognized Israeli sovereignty over settlements in the occupied West Bank considered illegal under international law, and stipulated that Israel would ensure the safety of the Palestinians.

After the plans were put on hold for several months, in part due to Netanyahu’s inability to form a government, Trump and the Israeli prime minister unveiled it on January 28, 2020 at the White House. But things did not go as planned.

And during the event itself, The Forward said, “Netanyahu caused an uproar by suggesting that the US initiative was a green light for annexation of the occupied West Bank.”

Even though the peace plan opened the door for Israel to possibly annex about a third of the West Bank for security or religious reasons, the White House “was not prepared to approve an immediate unilateral annexation,” the New said. York Times at the time. .

Another former Trump official told Ravid that in their opinion Netanyahu used Trump “as a flowerpot” at the ceremony for his own political gain.

Israel, under pressure from the Trump administration, subsequently delayed plans to move forward with annexation of the West Bank ahead of its March 2020 election.

Relations between the two leaders hit a low point after the 2020 election, when Trump was furious with Netanyahu over acknowledging President Joe Biden’s victory, telling Ravid in an interview for the book, “Fuck you.”

“I think when Trump talks about loyalty, I don’t think he’s just talking about congratulations to Biden,” Ravid told The Forward. “It was a broader expectation that Netanyahu would give him the same political support at the national level that he gave him in Israel. “

