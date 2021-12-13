US Capitol Riots panel set to scorn Donald Trump’s aid Mark Meadows





Investigators claim Mark Meadows undermined any right to refuse testimony (case file)

Washington:

Lawmakers investigating the assault on the U.S. Capitol prepared to vote Monday on recommending criminal contempt charges against Donald Trump’s former chief of staff for refusing to testify.

Mark Meadows has made it clear he has no intention of complying with a subpoena to appear before the January 6 all-party congressional select committee and missed a scheduled deposition for the second time last week.

Members are investigating Trump’s efforts to reverse his 2020 presidential defeat through a campaign that led to the deadly Capitol Riot – and the help he received from Meadows.

Trump’s fourth and final White House chief told the panel he would decline to testify until courts resolve his former boss’s “executive privilege” claim, which allows presidents to keep certain conversations private .

Investigators say Meadows undermined any right to refuse testimony, as the former ultra-conservative congressman promotes a new brief that includes detailed accounts of January 6 and his conversations with Trump.

Most of the questions they want to ask him relate to 6,600 pages of recordings taken from personal email accounts and about 2,000 text messages that he returned before he ceased to cooperate.

“Uniquely located”

“There is no way to support the argument that ‘I cannot come and testify because that would be privileged, but here are all of these documents on this very subject, which, I admit, are not privileged. I can’t come in and testify before Congress, but I can talk about it in my book, ”panel member Adam Schiff told MSNBC.

“You can’t have it both ways. And so we’re going to go ahead and, I believe, see it as criminal contempt.”

Last week, an appeals court dismissed Trump’s efforts to prevent the committee from accessing documents and testimony from former White House aides, agreeing with a lower court that the defeated ex-president did not. had provided no reason for secrecy. He had two weeks to appeal.

Meadows was Trump’s most senior aide at the time of the riot and was said to have been with the then President in the White House when the rioters raped the Capitol.

The committee says it is “uniquely situated to provide key information, straddling an official role in the White House and an unofficial role related to Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign.”

The investigation released a 51-page document on Sunday describing some of Meadows’ communications, including an email from January 5 in which he told an unidentified person the National Guard was on standby to “protect pro people. -Trump “.

“Reckless, unfair and unjust”

The committee will give the green light to the contempt citation on Monday night and the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote on Tuesday to send Meadows back to the Justice Department.

A timeline for a pricing decision has yet to be revealed. If convicted, Meadows could face up to six months in jail for each contempt charge, but would more likely be fined.

Accusing the select committee of abusing its powers, Meadows sued its nine members and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week, asking a federal court to block the execution of subpoenas issued to him and to Verizon for its phone records.

His lawyer George Terwilliger wrote to the panel on Monday denouncing the prosecution as “patently reckless, unfair and unfair”.

Thousands of Trump supporters, many of whom are associated with ultranationalist and white supremacist groups, stormed the Capitol 11 months ago in an attempt to nullify President Joe Biden’s election victory.

In a fiery speech earlier today, Trump repeated false allegations of electoral fraud he had been making for months and called on his supporters to march on Capitol Hill and “fight like hell.”

The House voted to recommend charges against former White House strategist Steve Bannon in October. He will be tried in July for two counts of contempt.

