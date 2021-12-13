Xi Jinping Fears US Trying to Starve China into Submission | News

Chinese Secretary-General Xi Jinping believes the United States and its allies could starve China of food in a crisis, an assessment underpinning a candid call for self-sufficiency.

Chinese Communist officials have struggled to feed the country for decades, especially during Mao Zedong’s Great Leap Forward, which caused a famine that killed an valued 30 million people from 1959 to 1961. Xi referred to the “grainless time” but cited the remembrance as a motivation to strengthen national security against external threats.

“I have said many times that the Chinese people’s rice bowls should be held firmly in our own hands, never let others grab us by the throat while eating, which is a matter of basic survival,” said Mr. Xi. Recount a recent conference of Chinese economic officials.

“ENEMIES ALL AROUND”: XI USES THE BIDEN VIRTUAL MEETING TO APPEAR ON THE WORLD STAGE WITHOUT THE RISK OF LEAVING HOME

“You have a very aggressive and confident leader, now entering a third term, declaring that this is a national security issue,” observed Evan Ellis, an expert on China’s engagement with Latin America at the US Army War College Strategic Studies Institute. “The importance is really Xi’s tone and assertion, rather than a change in policy.”

Such rhetoric tends to increase the perceived risk of impending conflict, as evidenced by the response to a message from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce advising families to stockpile a certain amount of basic necessities to meet the needs of life. daily and in emergencies last month.

“This sparked a heated discussion online, with some users even speculating that the call to stockpile food was linked to the possible outbreak of war with Taiwan,” he added. South China Morning Post Noted.

From Xi’s perspective, an overwhelming percentage of Chinese food imports come from the United States or close allies of the United States. The top five food suppliers to China in 2017 were Brazil, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, according to an analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. In other words, four of China’s top five food suppliers are members of the Five Eyes Information Sharing network, and the other, Brazil, elected an anti-communist president in 2018 who elevated US-Brazilian relations to the level of a major non-NATO ally in 2019.

“Our country is relatively dependent on imports of basic products”, noted Han Wenxiu, deputy director of the Communist Party of China Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, Saturday. “Any significant commodity shortage can turn into a gray rhino, especially when it comes to food security. “

“Gray Rhino” is a term popularized by Michele Wucker, who used it as a name for her book 2016 On the obvious dangers we ignore. China’s communist apprehension takes on a clearer form in light of the specific sources of China’s food imports. China got $ 104 billion in food from overseas in 2017, but nearly $ 23 billion came from Brazil and $ 18 billion in food came from the United States.

Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong and Argentina ranked sixth through ninth, respectively, but France rounded out the top 10 by selling China $ 2.84 billion worth of food.

“The reality is that China just doesn’t have the land and the water to be food self-sufficient,” Ellis said.

Ellis, a former State Department policy planning adviser, suggested that Xi had exceeded the odds that the United States would use food as leverage against Beijing, arguing that China could increase food purchases from other countries. But these efforts would be complicated by a major conflict in the Indo-Pacific.

“Wouldn’t a lot of ships dare to cover the insurance of the sale through this active war zone? Most likely,” he said. “An active war in their own country close to overseas would create serious disruption for many different things, possibly including food, but not that a food cut in the United States would be the cause. It would be the Chinese who would launch a war in their own nearby country. Abroad. “

Original location: Xi fears US will try to starve China into submission

