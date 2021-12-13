Appeals court wary of Trump’s arguments to dismiss House subpoena over tax cases





However, the DC US Circuit Court of Appeals also signaled during a hearing in the long-standing case that the House Oversight Committee may not be entitled to all of Trump’s financial records – including his tax returns – which he first requested from his accounting firm. in 2019.

The case concerns the latest version of a House Oversight Committee subpoena which has already been considered once by the Supreme Court in a 7-2 opinion the judges issued last year. The judges rejected President Trump’s most extreme arguments for dismissing the subpoena. But they sent the case back to lower courts to consider the claims in a four-part test they proposed to consider Congressional requests for information regarding the personal records of a sitting president.

On Monday, a panel of DC Circuit judges expressed significant skepticism over Trump’s arguments that even though he is no longer in the White House, he was entitled to the protections provided by the Supreme Court when it was dealing with a request for a sitting of the House. personal files of the president.

“We have one person who is now an individual,” DC Circuit judge Ketanji Brown Jackson told Trump’s attorney arguing the case on Monday. “He was an individual before he became president, and now he’s back as an individual, and you seem to be trying to create a special status for him as a former or post-president, which I really haven’t seen. the same way in the law.

She and other judges on the panel rebuffed how Trump’s lawyer Cameron Norris described the Supreme Court’s previous ruling in this case. Norris warned on Monday of the influence Congress would have over a current president if lawmakers could threaten to subpoena his personal files once he leaves office.

“This is not apparent from the language of Mazars,” said Judge Sri Srinivasan, referring to the 2020 Supreme Court ruling, which Srinivasan said focused on the burden of a person’s time and attention. President.

“It seems that the burdens that weigh the most on the [Supreme Court’s] spirit, at least, weren’t the ones you’re referring to now, ”Srinivasan said.

Endless legal war between ex-president and Democrat-controlled House

The hearing comes as the fight against Trump’s demand for financial records by the House Oversight Committee has been going on for more than two and a half years.

The House first issued the subpoena to Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, in April 2019, prompting Trump to sue the firm to block the release of the documents. With the Supreme Court not delivering its decision until July 2020, the round of lawsuits lasted longer than Congress that issued the original subpoena. The oversight committee reissued the summons – with a more detailed explanation of the need for the House documents – in 2021.

In appeal court arguments on Monday, Jackson expressed concern on Monday that if the court set the bar too high for lawmakers in their efforts to secure a former president’s records, it would hamper the ability of Congress to do its job of protecting the country from foreign and domestic attacks. threats.

“In a situation where Congress perceives that there may have been threatening behavior, misconduct, problems in the White House, one would think that as a result of this administration, this is exactly the time when Congress would assess whether the legislative scheme was sufficient to prevent this sort of thing from happening in the future, ”she said.

The Mazars affair is just one battlefront among many in Trump’s continuing legal war against the Democrat-controlled House. On Thursday, the DC Circuit – in a decision by a panel that included Jackson – ruled in favor of the disclosure of Trump’s White House documents that lawmakers are seeking for their Jan.6 investigation.

This view was raised several times during Monday’s hearing in the tax cases case, with Srinivasan noting that the new Jan. 6 case decision dealt with the issue of information requests that arise after the departure of ‘a president.

“Then there is another president who is in office at the time,” Srinivasan told Norris. “So the considerations in terms of the separation of powers between the branches change, because you have the executive and the legislature – and the person who is the subject of the summons and the entities associated with that person are neither the neither. ”

The Chamber asks the Court of Appeal to remove the limits imposed by the judge on his summons

In August, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta issued a ruling upholding aspects of the subpoena. He supported the House’s request for certain documents related to its investigation into Trump’s lease with the federal government for his hotel in the Old Post Office building, as well as documents related to the House’s interest in potential violations. of the clause on emoluments, that is to say the prohibitions of the Constitution. on the acceptance by a president of gifts from foreign countries without the approval of Congress. RELATED: Investment Group Buys Trump Hotel in Washington, Should Remove Trump’s Name

Mehta, however, has rejected other parts of the House subpoena seeking Trump’s financial records that lawmakers say they need for potential legislation regarding financial disclosure requirements for presidents. His move also reduced the years the subpoena could cover, reducing his requests for financial records related to the emoluments investigation to the years Trump was in office.

Trump and House lawmakers each challenged the district court judge’s decision – Trump arguing that Mehta should not have upheld parts of the summons he made, and the House arguing that the judge did not should not have struck down the parts of the summons that Mehta deleted.

On Monday, the panel of three appeals judges – all Democrat-appointed – asked counsel for the House committee why Mehta was wrong in deciding that parts of the summons were excessive.

“I’m just a little worried that the subpoena is so broad,” Jackson told House Attorney General Doug Letter, while acknowledging the memo released by the committee when he reissued the subpoena explaining why requests were necessary.

“In fact, I was surprised when I looked at the summons in conjunction with the memo, as I expected the summons itself to contain the categories,” which were set out in the memo. explanation from the 2021 committee, Jackson added. “This subpoena raises the question of whether what is really going on here is more of the kind of netting expedition that we all agree the Supreme Court says you can’t do.”

