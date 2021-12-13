Why Erdogan can ruin the turkey economy on his own

Who is right ? No more. Not because Turkey is ungovernable, but because neither of the two systems has supported democracy nor has been particularly successful in producing good governance.

I bring up this issue not because I’m nostalgic for graduate seminars (although I sometimes do), but because Turkish politicians are currently debating institutional design. With recent polls showing declining popularity of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, opposition leaders promise that if Turkish voters elect a new president in 2023, they will bring back the country with parliamentarism that existed before 2017. a hybrid parliamentary-presidential system. For their part, Erdogan and his party want to maintain the status quo, arguing that presidentialism is a better choice for Turkey.

With the waves of democratization in Latin America and Eastern Europe in the 1980s and 1990s, sociologists were able to test a long-standing debate in political science: which system is superior to supporting democracies, presidential or parliamentarian? From 1985, a Yale University professor named Juan Linz argued that parliamentarism was better. Academic debates ensued and further research indicated that the arguments for parliamentarism were not as categorical as Linz suggested. Important factors such as location, culture, economic development, and history contribute to the relative success of parliamentary systems. The same research has highlighted areas where presidential systems perform better.

With the waves of democratization in Latin America and Eastern Europe in the 1980s and 1990s, sociologists were able to test a long-standing debate in political science: which system is superior to supporting democracies, presidential or parliamentarian? From 1985, a Yale University professor named Juan Linzarguedthat parliamentarism was better. Academic debates ensued andfurther researchindicated that the arguments for parliamentarism were not as categorical as Linz suggested. Important factors such as location, culture, economic development, and history contribute to the relative success of parliamentary systems. The same research has highlighted areas where presidential systems perform better.

I bring up this issue not because I’m nostalgic for graduate seminars (although I sometimes do), but because Turkish politicians are currently debating institutional design. With recent polls showing declining popularity of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, opposition leaders promise that if Turkish voters elect a new president in 2023, they will bring back the country with parliamentarism that existed before 2017. a hybrid parliamentary-presidential system. For their part, Erdogan and his party want to maintain the status quo, arguing that presidentialism is a better choice for Turkey.

Who is right ? No more. Not because Turkey is ungovernable, but because neither of the two systems has supported democracy nor has been particularly successful in producing good governance.

After declaring for years that Turkey needed a new constitution and facing term limits, Erdogan crafted constitutional amendments in the spring of 2017 that would allow him to exercise executive power as president of the republic. Before the amendments, the Turkish president had limited but nonetheless important powers, such as the promulgation of laws, the signing of decrees and the selection of political leaders to form a government. The AKP’s constitutional changes have strengthened the powers of the president. The post of prime minister was abolished and the new executive presidency gained the power to appoint judges and senior bureaucrats without consulting parliament. This provided Erdogan with the opportunity to fill the judiciary and bureaucracy with partisans, ensuring that legal decisions go his way and state resources are directed towards AKP priorities. The amendments also gave the president greater control over the armed forces. There was also a provision that made parliamentary oversight unnecessary when the president and the majority are from the same party. With even fewer controls and no checks and balances, Erdogan was therefore free to pursue his program as he saw fit.

The result of this institutional change is far from positive. Although many of Turkey’s problems began before the transition to a presidential system, many of them were exacerbated by the advent of the executive presidency. Turkey is rife with corruption, its currency has been devalued for several years, and the president’s inner circle is made up of sycophants and family members. Case in point: The main qualification that the new Central Bank governor brings to his office is his relationship with President Berat Albayrak’s son-in-law, whose tenure as Minister of Finance and Treasury has been disastrous. Under these circumstances, foreigners are forced to engage in the latest speculations on court policy. Of course, it’s easy to overstate the case. Erdogan is not the only player in Turkish politics and he has long enjoyed a large and dynamic constituency, but he is undoubtedly the main player.

Furthermore, it bears repeating that Turkey remains one of the main jailers of journalists in the world and has purged, imprisoned or forced into exile tens of thousands of people, the vast majority of whom are not terrorists, supporters of terrorism or coup plotters. the government claims they are. The Turkish LGBT community is under attack and the government has withdrawn from international agreements aimed at protecting women. This is not a record of good governance, yet some analysts and journalists continue to insist that Turkey is an imperfect democracy. Their argument revolves around the 2019 local elections, when the AKP dubiously forced the resumption of the Istanbul mayoral race, which the party’s candidate, former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, had lost. The winner of this competition, Ekrem Imamoglu, won in the replay by a wider margin. It was a testament to Istanbulites and Turks who internalized the idea of ​​voting, but it says little about the quality of Turkish politics. Erdogan will be sure that the mistake of 2019 will not be repeated thanks to his control over the parliament and the coercive apparatus of the Turkish state. He has already laid the groundwork to secure another victory as prosecutors pursue a case to shut down the People’s Democratic Party, which would help the AKP secure another parliamentary majority.

Under these conditions, the strategy of the political oppositions to call for the return of parliamentarism and its apparent attraction to the Turks is easy to understand. In their attempt to look back to the future, Erdogan’s opponents have essentially echoed the argument made by Linz: who leads the Republican People’s Party and who has become most closely associated with a return to the pre-2017 system, must relying on the fact that many Turkish voters don’t remember the 1990s. It was a decade when seven different government coalitions spanning 1991-2002 mainly stood out for their corruption, bad economic policies and timidity. not require the deployment of tanks and troops in the streets. Subsequent governments proved to be mostly dysfunctional, and in 2000-2001 Turkey’s leadership plunged the country into a financial crisis that led to the AKP’s first electoral victory in November 2002.

Yet Turkish parliamentarism was not so bad. The governments produced by the parliamentary majorities of the AKP in 2002 have shown themselves willing to adhere to an IMF program to which the previous coalition had subscribed, allowing a period of economic growth. They also passed a series of political reforms which forced the European Union to invite the Turkish government. start accession negotiations. Yet it was under parliamentary rule that the AKP and Erdogan began their efforts to divide, conquer and pulverize their opposition. Turkey has imprisoned scores of journalists and the AKP has accused opponents of being terrorists ahead of the executive presidency and the consolidation of Erdogan’s authoritarianism.

Kilicdaroglu and other supporters of parliamentarism in Turkey seem convinced that if someone who is not named Recep Tayyip Erdogan is elected president in 2023 according to the rules of the political game in force, the new Turkish leader will relinquish the power of the presidency. executive. It seems out of place. The lure of power is strong, presidential systems tend to be resistant to change, and for a presidential system to maintain democracy and produce good governance, its leaders must adopt, internalize, and govern in accordance with certain democratic norms and principles. basic. Maybe Happy Holidays Meral Aksener or Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas or his Istanbul counterpart Imamoglu. If so, that’s good news. Under these circumstances, Turkey would probably be better off with the system chosen by its people.