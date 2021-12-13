Exactly what Boris Johnson said as he refused to rule out Christmas lockdown

Boris Johnson has repeatedly refused to rule out stricter Covid rules for England coming into effect before Christmas Day.

Health experts have warned that tougher government rules must be imposed by December 18, otherwise the NHS could be overwhelmed.

Mr Johnson has instead chosen to speed up the vaccine booster project – although the jabs take several weeks to take effect.

There are fears Mr Johnson will announce restrictions just days before December 25 – with reports that new rules could be enacted on December 21.

They could include anything from masks and table service in pubs to the closing of pubs, restaurants and non-essential retail businesses and telephone operators to keep them at home.

At least 10 people are now hospitalized with Omicron, cases are doubling every two or three days, and one person has died with the variant.

Mr Johnson was asked questions during a visit to the Stowe health vaccination clinic near Paddington in west London.

Q: Prime Minister, there are 12 days until Christmas and people are very worried about what you said last night. Last year you canceled Christmas on December 19th. Can you promise people today that this will not happen again until Christmas and that there will be no more restrictions?

Boris Johnson: What I can definitely tell you is that the best thing we can do to protect ourselves, our country and make sure we have a Christmas as normal as possible is to be boosted now.

And it’s just amazing to be here in this vaccination center in London, in Westminster, and to see so many people listening to this message come out. And the way the NHS is reacting only inspires GPs, volunteers, all nurses and all doctors, really, really all pushing through, and we’re going to speed it up over the next few days. because it’s a huge, huge target that we have set for ourselves.

But the risk is clearly there. We can see Omicron increasing now in London and other parts of the country, here in the capital, it is probably around 40% of cases, by tomorrow it will be the majority of cases and it will increase all the time.

And unfortunately, yes, Omicron does produce hospitalizations. And unfortunately, it has now been confirmed that at least one patient has died with Omicron. So I think the idea that it’s kind of a milder version of the virus, I think it’s something that we have to put aside and just recognize the rate at which it is accelerating. in the population.

So the best thing we can all do is get our boosters. Opened centers across the country. They were entering the army to help with logistics, developing in any way they could. And what we need now is for the public to respond. And to do what is necessary: ​​boost yourself now.

Q: Prime Minister, the question I asked was: can you exclude other restrictions? .. so you can not exclude other restrictions before Christmas?

Boris Johnson: Well let me just say on this that throughout the pandemic I have had a hard time emphasizing to the public that we need to monitor where the pandemic is going and that we are taking whatever action is necessary. to protect public health.

We believe that the steps that were being taken, therefore Plan B, combined with a huge and extremely ambitious acceleration of the recall campaign, moving it forward by one month, so we are offering a reminder to every adult by the end. of the year. We believe this is the right approach. And I think the most important thing anyone can do is get boosted now.

Q: On Saturday you will get new data, December 18th. You can’t tell me now if you might need to introduce new restrictions.

Boris Johnson: What I can tell you is that we think that by looking at the balance of risks, looking at the epidemiology, looking at where we are with Omicron, looking at everything we know, we don’t remember, there are still some important things we don’t know about Omicron. We think this is the best approach: combining a plan B, which is a few sensible steps to slow the spread of the virus to save us time to help reduce infections and of course the death rate, and then combine that with quickly building our recall defenses. And everyone should remember that the reason we did this was that it became clear on Friday that two jabs weren’t enough. So that was the key moment when we realized we needed to speed up the recall campaign, but there are three jabs, two jabs plus a booster, that increases your protection level right away.

Q: Do you regret not doing this earlier in the fall booster program, this is part of the criticism that it is all too little, too late and also the vaccine website crashed this morning and you can’t get home tests?

Boris Johnson: So several things there. First, I think the people of this country and the NHS, GPs, staff, volunteers, should be incredibly proud of the vaccine rollout. This is the fastest recall deployment in Europe. I think that’s almost double the percentage of most other European countries that we did in the UK, were going incredibly fast. Yes, now we want to hit warp speed. Well, you have to reach a rhythm and a number of daily reminders that will exceed anything you have done before.

But I have no doubt that we have the people, we have the enthusiasm, we have the fundamental optimism about what we can do, that we have learned from the experience of the last 18 months. And I know people are going to rise to that.

Q: But you’re asking people to take daily chores from tomorrow if they come in contact with something with Covid but they can’t get it.

Boris Johnson: They can get these tests, we already have a stock of lateral flow tests. If you can’t get one online for some reason, then there are enough supplies in the stores. But what I’m thinking, if I may say so, what that also shows is that people are doing the sane thing and taking tests too.

Q: Regarding the restrictions, which you say is very important for people to adhere to the new rules you vote on tomorrow, up to 75 of your own MPs say they won’t support them, you won’t so you may not even keep basic public health messages and votes under your control. And you are the Prime Minister, you have to trust Labor, it is a desperate situation. It’s not sustainable, is it?

Boris Johnson: I think what everyone has to recognize is a couple of things. That Omicron poses a very serious risk to public health and is spreading very quickly. And I think there is no room for complacency. But we have the vaccines, our position remains incomparably better than it was last year. And I hope people will understand too, my Westminster colleagues across the country will also see that the measures put in place are balanced and proportionate. And it’s because of the vaccine rollout, because of what we’ve done, that we actually have a more open economy and society than virtually any other in Europe. And what we’re also going to do now is dramatically step up, speed up the rollout of this booster, and urge everyone to get the booster now.

Q: You need Labor colleagues to push through these critical measures, is it terrible?

Boris Johnson: I’m going to make my points to my friends, to the public to everyone, what motivates me in all of this is the concern for public health. And what I think is absolutely obvious to anyone studying the data is that if we can be boosted now, protect ourselves now, then we have a much better chance of having a protected NHS next year. We won’t have the NHS overwhelmed, people won’t have so many appointment cancellations for cancer and other life-saving clinical needs next year because we’ve been beefed up now. And the other crucial point is of course that we are going to protect our society, protect our livelihoods and allow ourselves to keep moving forward as we have done in the last few months.

Q: I have one last question on the Christmas holidays. Many parties were reported to # 10 during the lockdown last year and now it appears that you had a Christmas party quiz with groups of people in different rooms of # 10 when such things were happening. prohibited. Did you ask Simon Case to investigate you?

Boris Johnson: I can tell you once again that I certainly haven’t broken any rules. All of this is under study. But if I can tell you respectfully, I think when you look, and of course, this all has to be properly looked at and the Secretary to the Cabinet will tell you about it, but frankly when I look at what has been trying to do now, the crucial thing is that people understand the challenge that Omicron poses, but also understand that it is a challenge that we can collectively meet. We have the resources, we have the vaccines. We have the vaccinators, recruiting more. Get more people to volunteer, open up more services and mobilize and hopefully snowball a big, big national campaign and that’s frankly what I think I’m focusing on.

Q: But it also appears that the public cares that you appear to have participated in a social event in # 10 when everyone was told not to.

Boris Johnson: I can tell you that I certainly did not break any rules, everything will be reviewed by the Secretary to the Cabinet. And what I’m focusing on, frankly, is rolling out the vaccine and campaigning to make everyone understand how vital it is to be boosted now.

Q: So you asked Simon Case to review the December 15th event just to be clear?

Boris Johnson: Is this the problem with the Zoom call? Yes, we will report on all of this, however, like I said, I certainly haven’t broken any rules as soon as we reasonably can. But the main thing is that we have a national campaign, a national mission, and we have to carry it out. We need everyone to understand the vital importance of being boosted now. I think people are and it’s quite humbling to see the number of people come forward. It’s quite astonishing to see the spirit with which the vaccinators react.