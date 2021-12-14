Trump and Bill O’Reilly struggled to cope with low turnout on their tour debut, with ticket holders on the upper deck being ‘upgraded’ to fill the lower bowl of the Panthers’ ‘cavernous’ arena from Florida, report says





Former President Donald Trump and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.Robert Sabo / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Trump and Bill O’Reilly’s “History Tour” began Saturday night with a patchy crowd in Florida.

Enough seats were empty for passengers on the upper decks to be upgraded to lower seats.

The photos showed empty sections of the arena.

Former President Donald Trump and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly’s “History Tour” kicked off in Florida on Saturday night, local reports said.

Politico reported in July that the duo’s ticket sales were slowly moving despite major sports arenas being booked. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported on Saturday that low attendance forced late changes to the tour’s debut at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, a town in Broward County about an hour north of Miami.

“Many seats remained empty in the cavernous arena,” the report said. “The upper level has been closed and ticket buyers have been ‘upgraded’ to the lower bowl.”

Eliza Relman of Insider reported in June that “VIP Meet & Greet” tickets for the tour were $ 7,500, while the cheapest ticket was $ 106.

Trump said on Saturday that there was “love in the air” during the uprising on the United States Capitol on January 6, according to the Sun Sentinel.

At another point, he complimented former President Barack Obama, calling him “smart and quick,” according to the Sun Sentinel. The report also said the crowd sang “Let’s go, Brandon” to make fun of President Joe Biden.

Social media said Trump and O’Reilly took a 20-minute break in the middle of the 90-minute show at the arena, home of the NHL’s Florida Panthers, and the event started an hour older late than expected.

They took a similar break during Sunday night’s show in Orlando at the Amway Center, home of the NBA’s Orlando Magic. Crowds had lined up early for this show, but some attendees left early during the break, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

Trump’s post-presidential office did not return Insider’s request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

