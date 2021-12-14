January 6, PowerPoint reveals many more Republicans were involved in Trump’s coup plot





Last week, a federal court agreed to schedule Steve Bannon’s criminal contempt trial for July of next year, when the fall campaigns were in full swing. He must be very happy. Bannon would want nothing more than to have a big show trial by then and be taken to jail where he can write his Big Replacement manifesto.

With the news that there was a PowerPoint presentation titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for JAN 6,” reported here by Brett Bachman, Bannon’s groundbreaking proclamations on his Jan. 5 podcast became clearer. Remember what he said:

“Mitch McConnell has to start paying attention and focusing on these senators because this is going to be very controversial. We are entering uncharted waters. We are entering something that has never happened before in American history. on something that’s going to be, it’s going to be minute by minute, hour by hour, what’s going on. The stakes couldn’t be higher right now. “

“It’s not going to turn out the way you think … Okay, it’s going to be very different. All I can say is, buckle up. You made it possible and tomorrow is the game day. So buckle up. Let’s go. get ready … Everything is converging, and now we’re about to attack tomorrow. “

It’s understandable that people would suspect he was talking about the violence that took place when Trump tricked his crowd into converging on Capitol Hill and he could very well have done so. He and the others who were plotting at the Willard Hotel in the days leading up to the insurgency were very close to groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, who played a disproportionate role in the attack.

But it’s clear now that Bannon was also talking about the plans laid out in that PowerPoint presentation which included some of what we knew but also revealed some rather chilling recommendations that add more detail to what was unmistakably a coup attempt. When he said, “We are going into uncharted waters. We are going into something that has never happened before in American history,” he was not kidding.

The presentation indicated that Mike Pence had more than one way to reverse the election. As vice president, he could seat alternate Republican voters (which Rudy Giuliani and the boys were feverishly working to bring together), he could reject electoral votes from states that Donald Trump was contesting (without evidence), or he could delay by refusing. to certify until there is a recount of all paper ballots. The latter coincides with the stupid proposal by Senator Ted Cruz, R-Tx and 11 other senators who planned to delay the count in order to conduct an “emergency audit” in the states that Donald Trump was contesting in order to “restore confidence. in the electoral system. system. ”Finally, Pence could just raise his hand and say there was no way of knowing the actual result and send it back to the House of Representatives who would vote as if it were a tie and Trump would win according to the rules of each state delegation one vote.

None of these recommendations were constitutional.

Meanwhile, PowerPoint also recommended that Trump brief Congress on allegations of foreign interference in the election, deem all electronic voting in states invalid, declare a national security emergency, and put the National Guard on standby. (Politico reported that Chief of Staff Mark Meadows ordered the guard to be available to “protect pro-Trump people.”) Here’s a quick look at what they had in mind:

The PowerPoint also features some of the craziest conspiracy theories hatched in the aftermath of the election. One slide states that a “key issue” is that “control of critical infrastructure has been used as part of an ongoing globalist / socialist operation to overthrow the will of American voters and install a China ally leading to a another, advising the president to say that the Chinese government intervened in the election as a pretext to declare all electronic votes void.

This presentation was released by the Commission on January 6 because it was included in the documents of former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows which he voluntarily provided to the committee. It took about a day before whoever broadcast it was identified as a former Army Colonel by the name of Phil Waldron, who told the Washington Post he had worked with Trump’s lawyers for the implement. Waldron said he contributed to the foreign interference and claimed to have met Meadows 8-10 times and helped brief members of Congress before Jan.6 of what they had in mind, telling the Post that the presentation’s recommendations were “constitutional, legal, achievable, acceptable and appropriate plans of action.” And he’s right if you’re planning a coup in a banana republic.

None of the people who have read this shameful betrayal of American democracy have spoken out. Well, with the exception of Lara Logan, the Fox News personality who recently compared Dr Anthony Fauci to the infamous Nazi doctor Joseph Mengele. She tweeted a version of the PowerPoint on January 5th but no one paid attention because she has no credibility. And yes, it was reported in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book “Peril” that Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina “verified” the fraud allegations and determined that he did not. would not be prudent to cancel the elections. I’m sure others held their pearls in the Senate locker room, worried about the risk that posed as well. Not that they said anything in public, of course.

We knew Trump had many different plans to overturn the election. The themes prepared by right-wing lawyer John Eastman, Trump telling Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to “just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican Congressmen” and threatening to replace it with a toad, Jeffrey Clark, if he refused were just a few examples. It was all grossly unethical.

But this PowerPoint highlights how desperate they were.

They threw everything against the wall in the hopes that something would stick, that a sufficient number of Republicans in Congress would cling to one of the proposed justifications and at least agree to delay certification or cancel it altogether and simply. When Vice President Mike Pence declined to participate, Trump took one last bet. He sent the angry mob he had just whipped to march to Capitol Hill to give reluctant “weak” Republicans the “pride and daring” they needed to stop certification. That’s why he sat on his hands for hours as his supporters stormed the Capitol.

