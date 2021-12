Turkish lira collapses after S&P warns against Turkey

The beleaguered Turkish lira was crushed on Monday after Standard & Poors warned it could lower its B + debt rating on Turkey. One dollar USDTRY,

+ 0.15%

brought in up to 14.6412 lira, compared to 13.8769 lira. The dollar has jumped an astronomical 92% against the Turkish currency this year. S&P cited lower interest rates by central banks as inflation rose to the negative outlook. In our view, the current monetary easing and the significant depreciation of the Turkish Lira will put further pressure on inflation, which could peak at around 25-30% year-on-year at the start of 2022. At the same time, we expect that to do so. will also lead to net public spending. debt will increase by an additional 8% of GDP in 2021, compared to our previous expectations, the agency said. Turkey’s central bank, under pressure from President Tayipp Erdogan, could cut interest rates by another percentage point this week. It has already cut rates by 4 points since September. The central bank intervened in the forex market on Monday, after what it called unhealthy price formations in exchange rates, which pushed the dollar lower but still trade above 14 lire. Turkish BIST 100 XU100,

+ 3.24%

the stock market index rose 3%. During 2021, the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF TUR listed in the United States,

+ 3.44%

fell by 25%. Turkish woes did not spread to mainland Europe, such as the Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP,

-0.43%

advanced 0.5%. Markets are in a period of retention between last week’s US inflation data and this week’s key interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and European Central Bank. UBS strategists don’t expect the equity rally to be hampered by inflation fears. They expect global central banks to add liquidity until 2022, note markets have already anticipated faster Fed tightening and expect inflation pressures to subside next year. We believe markets may continue to post higher inflation in the aftermath, although further volatility remains a risk, they said. Stocks in motion, Vifor Pharma VIFN,

+ 18.45%

rose 18% after confirming acquisition talks with Australias CSL, although no decision has been made. Telecom Italia TIT,

-0.20%

rose 3% after an Italian newspaper reported that KKR could proceed with its takeover bid without the company allowing due diligence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/turkish-lira-crumbles-after-s-p-warns-over-turkey-11639387889 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos