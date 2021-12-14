Boris Johnson claims he certainly didn’t break any rules with the Christmas quiz

Boris Johnson has claimed he did not break the Covid rules in place in the run-up to last Christmas by holding a Christmas quiz for Downing Street staff.

The Prime Minister is facing allegations he broke the regulations by attending the virtual event on December 15 while Level 2 rules banning household mixing were in effect in London.

Responding to claims he violated sidewalks after being photographed leading the virtual quiz at No 10 alongside two assistants, Mr Johnson told broadcasters: I can tell you I certainly did not breach no rule.

Despite his denial, the prime minister confirmed that cabinet secretary Simon Cases’ investigation into a series of festive events at No.10 last year would be expanded to include the quiz.

When asked if the senior official would investigate the virtual quiz, Mr Johnson replied: is this the problem with the Zoom quiz? Yeah.

Mr Johnson’s former senior adviser Dominic Cummings said it was notable the PM went from saying no Covid rule had been broken at No 10 to saying he didn’t had personally broken no rules.

The rat has lined up his drop guys, Mr Cummings tweeted, predicting that the Prime Minister will promise any assistants forced to quit their jobs a possible return to No 10 as long as they abide by the omert code of silence regarding funding of his apartment renovation.

Speaking to broadcasters on a visit to a vaccination clinic in west London, the Prime Minister said: Everything will be reviewed by Cabinet Secretary Hes who will review all of these things.

He added that the results of the investigation would come back as soon as we reasonably can. Downing Street also confirmed on Monday that the PM’s appearance in the virtual quiz will be included in the case investigation.

The civil service chief was already investigating allegations of a Christmas party in December and the departure of staff in November at No.10, as well as festive drinks at the Education Ministry.

An image published by the Sunday mirror shows Mr Johnson flanked by colleagues, one draped in tinsel and the other wearing a Santa hat, in Library No.10 for the festive quiz.

The newspaper cited a source who said many staff were crammed in front of computers in their Downing Street offices, asking questions and drinking alcohol during the quiz.

Labor said the PM may have misled MPs after telling Commons he was given assurances that social distancing rules had not been broken by No 10 in the year last.

Sir Keir Starmer said it was very difficult to see how the level 2 rules could have been followed in the quiz. Official guidelines state that there should be no lunches or working parties when it is a primarily social activity and they were not exempt for work purposes.

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Mr Johnson’s credibility was in tatters and the quiz appeared to be a gross violation of the rules. He’s not Anne Robinson. He was running a quiz back in the days when you shouldn’t have mingled socially in London.

Asked about the BBC Breakfast why Sir Keir stopped before calling for Mr Johnson’s resignation, claiming instead that he was unfit to lead, Mr Lammy said: Well that has, in the end, to be the Prime Minister’s business.