Trump blames Netanyahu for failed Israeli-Palestinian peace deal





“We will get there,” former President Donald Trump said in May 2017, pledging to strike a peace deal between Israel and Palestine during his tenure. He later described bringing peace to the Middle East as “not as difficult as people have thought over the years.”

Flash before four years. Trump was unable to “do it” as he had promised and now blames former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the failure. In an interview with Axios correspondent Barak Ravid, Trump said Netanyahu “never wanted peace” with the Palestinians.

“I don’t think Bibi ever wanted to make peace,” Trump told Ravid, using a nickname for Netanyahu. “I think he just hit us. Tap, tap, tap, you know? “

There is little love lost between Trump and Netanyahu. Ravid, who spoke to Trump for his new book Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East, reported last week that Trump said, “Fuck it,” when asked about his relationship with Netanyahu. Trump was reportedly upset that Netanyahu publicly congratulated Biden on his electoral victory as Trump desperately tried to further the narrative that the election was stolen.

Trump even before his inauguration announced that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, would be tasked with drafting a peace deal. “I was like, look, you know the phrase, ‘What have you got to lose? “” Trump told Ravid of the decision. Trump revealed in January 2020 a peace plan with Netanyahu by his side, but the Palestinians rejected it outright and were not part of the negotiations.

Trump told Ravid that when he met him earlier in his presidency, he believed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas seemed more willing to make a deal than Netanyahu. “I thought he was great,” Trump told Ravid, adding that Abbas “was almost like a father,” he “couldn’t have been nicer” and Trump thought “he wanted to. make a deal more than Netanyahu ”. Abbas ended Palestinian relations with the Trump administration, except for security concerns, after Trump moved the United States Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in December 2017, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital from the country.

But, of course, Trump’s own actions could not be responsible for the failure to reach a two-state solution. Trump is a businessman! He can do any market! “All my life it’s been business. I’m like a big deal, ”he told Ravin. “That’s all I do, so I get it. And after meeting Bibi for three minutes… I stopped Bibi in the middle of a sentence. I said, ‘Bibi, you don’t want to make a deal. Do you?’ And he said, ‘Well, uh, uh uh’ – and the point is, I don’t think Bibi ever wanted to make a deal.

