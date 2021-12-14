Lawyers clash again over subpoena for Trumps Financial Records





WASHINGTON An attorney for former President Donald J. Trump urged a federal appeals court to overturn a congressional subpoena asking for years of financial records from his accounting firm, arguing Monday the demand is too broad and could open the door for lawmakers to harass and intimidate future presidents.

No previous Congress has required this kind of information, but every future Congress will if that court upholds the subpoena, attorney Cameron T. Norris said. There is no principled way to limit the fallout on President Trump.

But Douglas Letter, a lawyer for the House of Representatives, urged the appeals court to uphold the subpoena, including removing the limits imposed by a district court judge in August. He argued that the subpoena was well within the authority of Congress, especially since the House reissued it after Mr. Trump left office.

The Constitution draws a clear line between a president and a former president, Letter said. An ex-president is someone who joins the great ill-washed.

These dueling views in the long-running case, which reached the Supreme Court in 2020 and was sent to lower courts to be heard again using a stricter legal standard, were laid out on Monday during d ‘a nearly two-hour oral argument before a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

Questions posed by Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Judith W. Rogers and Sri Srinivasan gave little indication that they were likely to quash the subpoena. But the judges spent a lot of time researching whether there was a basis for narrowing the scope of the subpoena, such as reducing certain years of cases Congress requested, and if so, where to draw the line.

In August, a federal trial judge, Amit P. Mehta of the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia, issued a split decision during his second review of the case. He ruled that Congress could get some files dating back to 2011, but other financial files only until 2017, when Mr. Trump took office.

But both sides appealed Judge Mehtas’ ruling. The three judges on the appeal panel were randomly assigned to hear the case and were appointed by Democratic presidents, as was Judge Mehta. But the case appears destined to go to the Supreme Court, which is now controlled by a conservative bloc of six Republicans appointed members.

The congressional oversight investigation arose out of Mr. Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns when he ran for president and, once in office, his decision not to cede his business relationship or to place them in a blind trust while he was president.

In early 2019, after Democrats seized power in the House, the Oversight and Reform Committee issued a subpoena for the files of its accounting firm, Mazars USA, dating from 2011 and separately requested copies of its tax returns to the Treasury Department.

The committee said it was examining whether and how to review financial disclosure laws by presidents; rules prohibiting presidents from receiving emoluments or payments, especially from foreign governments; and standards for when presidents rent property from the federal government, such as Mr. Trump’s rental of the old Washington Post Office building, the site of the Trump International Hotel.

Mr Trump fought both efforts, including taking legal action against Mazars USA to prevent it from complying with the subpoena. While the Supreme Court ultimately allowed the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to obtain similar documents, litigation has so far prevented Congress from seeing them.

Instead, the Supreme Court asked the lower courts to reconsider the issue based on a four-part test, including factors such as whether Congress could get the information elsewhere and whether the subpoena was not. not wider than necessary to achieve a legislative objective.

The Trump Investigations Map 1 of 6

Numerous inquiries Since former President Donald Trump stepped down, numerous inquiries and inquiries have been carried out into his businesses and personal affairs. Here is a list of those in progress:

Insurance fraud investigation. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York Attorney General’s Office are investigating whether Mr. Trump or his family business, the Trump Organization, have engaged in criminal fraud by intentionally submitting false property values ​​to individuals. potential lenders.

One of the open questions is whether this so-called Mazars test is the standard by which the reissued subpoena should be assessed now that Mr. Trump is removed from his post. Mr Norris argued that it should be since it is the same version that was released when Mr Trump was president.

Mr Letter argued the subpoena met the enhanced test, but also said it no longer applies since Mr Trump has returned among the unwashed greats of the rest of Americans.

The issue of delay is left to the case. Both on and off, Mr. Trump has pursued a strategy of using the generally slow pace of litigation to exhaust the time spent on congressional oversight efforts. The briefings and arguments planned for this round before the court of appeal have already taken four months since the appeal was recorded in mid-August.

Against this background, Mr Letter began by urging the panel to act quickly so that the oversight committee has the capacity to carry out its responsibilities.

We urge this tribunal in the strongest terms possible to adjudicate as quickly as possible, Letter said.

