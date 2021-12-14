Donald Trump Jr Sent Desperate Text To Mark Meadows During The Capitol Riot To Urge Trump To Act: He Must Lead Now





Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was inundated with texts from members of Congress, Fox News hosts and even Donald Trump Jr. as the Capitol riot unfolded, urging the main contributor to urge Donald Trump to act.

The House special committee investigating the January 6 attack revealed text messages Mr Meadows received during Monday’s riot when he unanimously came out in support of a contempt charge. Congress against Mr Meadows, who ceased to cooperate with the panel after handing over the texts.

In texts, lawmakers have described an armed standoff outside the door of the House of Representatives, while the president’s eldest son and longtime campaign deputy pleaded with Mr Meadows: he must condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.

“He has to lead now. It has gone too far and has gotten out of hand,” added Mr. Trump Jr.

Mr. Meadows reportedly replied to the President’s son, writing in agreement: I’m pushing hard.

Fox News hosts, considered some of Mr. Trump’s biggest supporters in the media in the 2020 election, were equally disheartened in urging the White House aide to convince his boss to do something. Committee Deputy Liz Cheney MP read aloud their texts, Mr. Trump Jrs and others during her statement to the committee in support of a contempt referral.

The president must tell the inhabitants of the capital to return home. It hurts us all. He destroys his inheritance, read the text by Mrs. Ingrahams, read by Mrs. Cheney. Sean Hannity, one of Mr. Trump’s favorite Fox hosts, added: Can he make a statement? Asking people to leave the Capitol?

At Monday’s hearing, lawmakers repeatedly berated Mr Meadows for ceasing his seemingly haphazard cooperation while discussing much of his experiences in a brief, The Chiefs Chief, released last week.

Mark Meadows committed a crime. In this case, a premeditated, said Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of the two-member GOP committees.

Texts from his fellow Republican House members to Mr Meadows were among those read aloud at Monday’s hearing.

POTUS must calm this shit, ”we read.

There is an armed standoff at the chamber door of the House, another wrote, apparently referring to the scene in the Hall of Presidents where rioter Ashli ​​Babbitt was shot and killed as she tried to cross a security line.

We are all powerless, read a third text from a lawmaker, highlighting the fear many lawmakers, staff and journalists felt as they gathered in secure areas away from an angry crowd calling for the violence against specific individuals, including President Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence.

The former White House chief of staff will now see his fate shifting to the entire House for a vote, which will likely play out much the same as a previous referral to the Justice Department for contempt of him. fact in the case of Steve Bannon, Mr. Trumps close ally and former boss of Breitbart News.

If convicted following a Justice Department action on the congressional dismissal, Mr Meadows could face up to a year in prison and a hefty fine. Mr Bannon was formally indicted by a grand jury shortly after his dismissal at the agency.

Mr. Trump’s response to the violence on Capitol Hill is one of many aspects of the January 6 attack being considered by the House select committee. Lawmakers have questioned strongly why it took so long for order to be restored in the House and Senate after protesters overwhelmed Capitol Police barricades around the building, especially as the National Guard as well as law enforcement agencies in Maryland, Virginia and Washington DC were dispatched to assist.

Some news sources reported, despite Mr. Trump’s insistence, that the president was reluctant to deploy the DC National Guard chapter to the scene, indicating that it was Mr. Pence working with the attorney for the White House which had in fact approved the deployment.

Blame has also been placed on the former U.S. Capitol Police chief as well as the former House and Senate sergeants-at-arms, all of whom announced their resignations following the attack. News reports detailed requests for help from besieged Capitol Hill police officers and officials during the attack, as well as the apparent resistance from House and Senate security chiefs to call for Guard reinforcements. national.

The first National Guard troops arrived at the United States Capitol after 5:00 p.m. on January 6, hours after the riot began, and it was clear that Capitol Police had lost control of the situation. Several Capitol Police officers died as a result of the attack in the hours, days and weeks following the attack itself.

