Only one Scottish MP will support Boris Johnson’s covid vote in the Commons and he is not a Tory





Only one Scottish MP is sure to back Boris Johnson’s plans for the new covid rules during a vote in the House of Commons on Tuesday night. Labor MP Ian Murray has said he will vote to introduce covid passports to England as part of a public health program as the Scottish Tories step back from supporting their own PM. Scottish Secretary Alister Jack is expected to back the government as a cabinet member in the vote which could see Boris Johnson facing his biggest rebellion in the Commons to date. But Jack can still follow the five other Scottish Tories who have adopted a policy of not participating in votes on introducing covid regulations that only apply in England. MP Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, made it clear that he did not support the introduction of covid passports and voted against them for entry into larger venues and nightclubs in Scotland when the issue arose was adopted by Holyrood where he also sits as MSP. Like other Scottish Conservative MPs, Ross did not vote on introducing other covid regulations that apply only to England. One MP said: We said we were against covid passports, we didn’t say we would vote against them. The SNP group of 45 MPs are not expected to vote on regulations reserved for England, nor are the two Alba MPs and an independent nationalist. Scotland’s four Lib Dem MPs oppose covid passports on principle and will vote against tighter rules. Johnson is facing a massive rebellion of more than 60 Tory MPs, but the regulations, announced by the PM last Wednesday, will be passed with Labor backing. Murray said: I will vote in the national interest rather than playing political games with people’s health. The SNP and the Scottish Tories now choose what they want to vote on based on the political expediency for them, be it English foxes, shop workers or whatever. Murray, the shadowy Scottish secretary, added: They have all complained, and rightly so, that English votes for English laws created two tiers of MPs, but it seems when political times call for tough decisions, they want two levels of MPs. The scale of the Tory rebellion against the new measures, most of which already apply in Scotland and Wales without much controversy, was swelled in right-wing media on Monday. Up to 79 MPs on Monday night, the size of Boris Johnson’s working majority in the Commons, could vote against the government or abstain as frustration with Johnson’s handling of the pandemic and Downing Street scandals grows . However, if the rebellion in Tuesday’s votes turns out to be a lower number, government whips will be able to claim they avoided potential disaster for the Prime Minister. To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.

