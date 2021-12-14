Blinken in Indonesia as US seeks to counter China in Southeast Asia







US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo as they meet at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday. (Courtesy of Agus Suparto / Indonesian Presidential Palace / Document via REUTERS) JAKARTA (Reuters) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Indonesia on Monday, kicking off a short trip to Southeast Asia aimed at strengthening ties with a region that has become a strategic arena for Washington and Beijing. On his first trip to Southeast Asia since US President Joe Biden took office in January, Blinken met Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the first of several senior officials he will meet on a tour of four days which includes stops in Malaysia and Thailand. Blinken congratulated the Indonesian leader on his country’s presidency of the G20 and expressed support for his leadership role in the Indo-Pacific, as “a strong supporter of the rules-based international order,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price. “They also discussed bilateral and regional cooperation to address challenges of democracy and human rights, as well as the climate crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic,” Price said in a statement. Indonesia is Southeast Asia’s largest economy and its most populous country. It is the third largest democracy in the world and is also home to a third of its tropical forests. His foreign ministry said bilateral agreements would be signed on education, peace corps and a maritime partnership. Blinken will deliver a speech on the United States’ Indo-Pacific strategy on Tuesday in the capital Jakarta, among other events, ahead of meetings in Malaysia and Thailand on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Southeast Asia is a key stage in a rivalry between the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies, with a heated battle for influence as the Biden administration seeks to reconnect with a region in which the commitment of the United States was called into question under President Donald Trump. Blinken will pursue Biden’s goal of increasing engagement with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) bloc and discuss the president’s vision for an Indo-Pacific economic framework a senior US diplomat for Asia said ahead of the trip. The United States has pushed back Beijing’s assertion in the South China Sea, a vector of $ 3 trillion in annual trade, and accuses its vast coastguard fleet of intimidating countries like Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia by disrupting energy and fishing activities. China claims almost all of the sea as its own and has rejected US actions as interference from an outside power. The Biden administration considers closer engagement in Southeast Asia essential to its efforts to push back China’s growing power, but Trump’s withdrawal from a regional trade deal in 2017 limited his ability to exercise economic influence, while Beijing has sought to strengthen its trade ties. The administration has not yet clarified what exactly the economic framework envisioned by Biden will consist of.

